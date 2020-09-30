NEW BETHLEHEM – Attendance at district athletic events was once again the point of discussion last week at a special meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board.
Six of the nine members of the school board met in the high school library on Friday, Sept. 25 to consider amendments to the sports attendance policy passed just a few weeks ago.
“Major changes come with the girls’ volleyball and the junior high girls’ basketball team[s], as well as with varsity football,” said district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo as he introduced the proposed amendments to the board. He explained that numbers were calculated based on 18 inches per seat to maintain the required six feet of social distancing between spectators. “This allowed us to have a capacity of 147 spectators in our main gym and 387 at our football/soccer field.”
According to Mastillo, the 387 spectators at the football field include 170 fans on the home side bleachers, 125 on the visitor side bleachers and 92 around the track fence standing six feet apart. He noted that this was an increase from the original limit which was based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s requirement limiting the total number of people assembled for indoor events to 25 and outdoor events to a maximum of 250. The original numbers included players, coaching staff and spectators.
Mastillo pointed out that the new numbers not only consider spacing, but allow for each player on the home and visiting teams to have two tickets each for spectators.
“Locker rooms will be available for changing only [and] nothing else has really changed,” he said.
Outside seating was based on two tickets per player on both the home and visiting teams and two tickets each for home band members and cheerleaders.
“It does not include the visiting team’s band and cheerleaders so we can accommodate the seating,” he said.
Some board members asked whether numbers could be increased with the likelihood of multiple family members sitting together, which would decrease the need for social distancing between fans.
In response, board member Dr. Chad Shaffer voiced his support for maintaining the numbers as presented.
“I think your calculations are as good as we can expect,” he said, noting that the numbers presented by Mastillo allow for “the most important people [parents] to attend.”
“It just gets more risky the more people you have. I think that it balances the risk and benefit the right way,” Shaffer continued.
Mastillo also said that masks or face coverings are required at all times when inside the building and while inside the fence at football and soccer games.
Commenting that he didn’t see anyone wearing a mask at a recent soccer game, board member Jason Barnett asked if signs were going to be placed in various locations alerting visitors of the requirement.
Indicating that he was aware of the recent noncompliance, Mastillo said that all coaches were being notified that the inclusion of fans is a privilege.
“If the fans and parents don’t support us in this decision, [the privilege] may possibly be revoked,” he said, noting that masks are still part of the state mandate.
Board members reminded the public that self responsibility and regulation are a must.
“The most important thing is the experience for the kids,” Shaffer said, pointing out that many of the district’s sporting events are live streamed.
The motion to accept the amendments to Redbank’s Athletic Resocialization Plan passed in a 4-1-1 vote, with Barnett, Shaffer, Darren Bain and Bill Reddinger voting yes, Dee Bell voting no and Don Nair abstaining.
Board members Carrie Adams, Linda Ferringer and Ann Kopnitsky were absent from the meeting.
Providing an update on Tuesday morning, Mastillo said that district officials will continue to evaluate the situation and calculate the numbers as the season progresses.
“Our goal right now is to be able to get the parents in to watch their athlete,” he said.