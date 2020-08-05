NEW BETHLEHEM – “We are trying to hit a moving target. My goal is to make sure our students and staff are safe.”
Members of the Redbank Valley School Board heard these words from superintendent Dr. John Mastillo as he introduced the districtwide plan for the opening of school in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district is offering three possible modes of instruction to students — including face-to-face, remote instruction offered by district teachers or a district-affiliated cyber school, Edgenuity.
“Both of the remote options offer connections and support from teachers,” Mastillo said in a recent letter to district families. “Redbank Valley teachers for Redbank’s remote instruction, or Edgenuity teachers for cyber instruction through Edgenuity.”
Turning to the reopening plan — which was approved by the school board at its Aug. 3 meeting — Mastillo said that it covers everything from building cleaning and sanitization to social distancing and monitoring student and staff health.
Regarding cleaning and sanitization, Mastillo said that the plan calls for a routine cleaning process in which frequently touched areas are sanitized multiple times during the school day.
The cleaning also extends to buses, which will be sanitized after each route.
“We have met and gone above the requirements of PDE,” Mastillo said. “We put extra steps in place to make sure the students and staff are safe and healthy when they return.”
A second area the plan covers includes social distancing. Mastillo said that social distancing will be maintained whenever possible. When social distancing cannot be ensured, such as when entering or leaving a building, moving through the hallways or on buses, masks will be required.
“We have to try to work administratively to reduce our class sizes, reduce the amount of furniture in those classes, so that we can space students out to the greatest extent possible,” he said.
The plan also calls for all physical education classes to be conducted outside, weather permitting, and the cleaning of all equipment before and after use.
In order to curb or prevent elementary students from sharing materials, each student will receive individualized packets with pencils, scissors, glue, crayons, etc. These packets will also be distributed to students who choose the online option.
School visitations will also be governed according to the phase of restriction the school is in at any time.
“In the Green Phase, which we are currently under, visitors will be limited and restricted to only those who need to conduct business in the buildings,” Mastillo said. He noted further that should a Yellow Phase be reinstituted, all visitation will be eliminated.
Mastillo also said that, along with planned restroom and hand sanitizing breaks, each school day will include planned mask breaks.
“We do not want our students wearing masks all day long,” he noted.
Addressing the issue of monitoring student and staff health, Mastillo said that there will be a system in place that calls for daily health screening through a combination of self-report and onsite temperature checks.
Through conversations with various healthcare professionals, school nurse Valerie Steffy has determined that temperature checks at the door upon entering the buildings is most appropriate. Mastillo also said that a protocol is in place for isolating students who show symptoms.
“If a child has a temperature of over [100.4 degrees] they will be isolated and quarantined for at least 15 minutes and rechecked,” he said. “If their temperature is still elevated, their parents will be contacted.”
Mastillo pointed out that the administration and staff will continue to work on the guidelines and that procedures can and will be adjusted as per changing state mandates.
When asked by board member Dee Bell about plans to handle non-compliance on the part of students, particularly in relation the mandatory mask requirement, Mastillo pointed to the official mandate from the state. He said that the state mandate recognizes that certain medical conditions prevent the wearing of masks, but non-compliance by choice is a disciplinary infraction.
During the public comment period at the end of the meeting, district resident Amber Hepler asked about the possibility of offering a trial period at the start of school for students to determine their ability to handle the new procedures.
Her concern was that considering the need to decide a student’s mode of instruction prior to the start of school, if there could be a week’s trial period for students to see if they can cope with the new procedures.
Mastillo said that issues regarding mode of instruction can most definitely be handled on a case-by-case basis.
In other back to school related matters, district resident Jessica Coil asked why marching band was not included when athletics were given the okay to begin summer practice.
She asked whether it was fair for band students to have to pay the full amount of the “Pay to Play” fee since they were not permitted to practice. Mastillo pointed out that the regulations governing who could and could not practice were administered by the state and not the school district.
Other Business
• The board approved a change to the school calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The new calendar moves the start of classes to Monday, Aug. 31, with Aug. 24-28 as In-Service/Act 80 days for teacher training.
“This allows for us to make sure our staff if prepared and ready to move forward no matter what option we are providing to our students with regard to education,” Mastillo said.
• Board members approved requirements that all youth sports organizations follow the rules established by PIAA, which includes no spectators in the stands.
“What PIAA is stating is good for our high school athletic programs, that’s what will be applied to the youth programs that use our facilities,” Mastillo said, noting that only athletes, coaches, officials and workers will be allowed to attend the sporting events. “If PIAA amends anything, we’ll follow suit.”
• Board president Bill Reddinger announced that the family of Judy Toy Phillips recently donated her cheerleading uniform and megaphone from the Class of 1959 to display in one of the showcases at the high school.
“It’s a piece of history, [and] we’re glad to have it,” Mastillo said, noting that the Class of 1959 was the first full class to graduate from Redbank. “The intent is to display it in one of the showcases down at the athletic end [of the building] with her name on it.”
• Kira Smith was hired as a high school math teacher at a total cost of $57,931.56.
• Conner Shoemaker and Ron Geist were appointed as volunteer assistant football coaches pending the submission of all clearances and documentation.
• An agreement was approved with Armstrong Security & Investigations LLC for personnel at a rate of $35 per hour. Safe Schools grant money will be used to pay the assigned staff.
Board member Darren Bain cast the lone vote in opposition of the motion.
• The resignations of football coach Devin Shumaker, effective immediately, and high school English teacher Jessica Abraham, effective Aug. 4, were accepted.
• Board members approved the advertisement, interviewing and recommendation to hire for an English as a second language teacher for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, as well as an anticipated nine through 12 special education Life Skills teacher.
The cost of the position will be covered with CARES Funding.
• A motion to approve the advertisement, interviewing and recommendation to hire a special education teacher failed in a 2-6 vote — with board members Ann Kopnitsky and Dee Bell voting yes.