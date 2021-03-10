NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Community Center put a different spin on its annual spring fundraising events this year.
The current pandemic-related occupancy restrictions meant that the organization had to rethink its familiar parent-child dinners and Easter activities.
The first event, now underway, is a variation on a traditional Easter egg hunt that observes physical distancing requirements. The center’s volunteers will hide plastic eggs on New Bethlehem area residents’ lawns by request, along with a special egg accompanied by a large colorful lollipop in each yard.
This event runs from March 7 through 21. Registration is required.
Also this year, instead of holding the parent-child dinners, RVCC enlisted the help of popular area restaurants. The dinners will look a lot different without tables of parents and children in one room, but the wider community can participate.
Center personnel have lined up two Dining to Donate dates. Members of the public who want to support the organization can make reservations at one of four participating eateries. The restaurants will donate 10 percent of the dinner checks to RVCC.
On March 20, Evermoore’s, Gabriel’s, Joe’s and Zack’s will donate 10 percent of RVCC brochure-bearing customers’ dinner check totals in lieu of the traditional mother-son event.
On April 24, the same restaurants will devote the same percentage in place of the usual father-daughter dinner.
Diners who want to support the Dining to Donate will need to bring along a copy of the center’s special brochure to make their purchases eligible.
For more details, visit the Redbank Valley Community Center on Facebook, or call (814) 457-5033.