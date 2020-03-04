ALCOLA – Twenty-five area mothers and more than 55 boys showed up to play games, do crafts and dance the night away at the Redbank Valley Community Center’s mother-and-son dance on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Held at the Redbank Valley Municipal Parks skating rink, the event was a favorite fund raiser for the center.
Jennifer Gold, RVCC’s director, shepherded bedazzled young boys through the evening’s activities. Her husband, Blaine, acted as the master of ceremonies, disc jockey and sack-race emcee.
Gold said, “We like to give area youngsters an introduction to social activities that they will encounter later in life. With today’s blended families, some of the boys may not have an adult female parent figure at home, and so many of the women you see here tonight volunteered to be their escorts.”
Along with the Golds, members of Joe Harmon’s civics class at Redbank Valley High School helped sort the younger attendees into more-or-less straight lines as part of the sack race.
While billed as a dance, the evening’s events appeared to feature more running around, kicking balloons on the floor and performing tricks with miniature glow sticks scattered around the rink’s floor. Other nondancers enjoyed activities at a crafts table or sat quietly on the sidelines nursing a neon balloon.
Attendees also had the opportunity to have their photos taken, something of a rehearsal for prom pictures a decade in their futures.
The main attraction of the evening was an old-fashion sack race, authentic right down to the burlap bags that contestants wriggled into. At the count of “three,” boys of all ages attempted to hop all the way to the far side of the rink, touch hands with their dates and then hop-return to the starting line.
That is how it was supposed to happen in theory. In reality, there were more than a few giggling spills, one or two contestants who performed as expected and a gaggle of younger participants who gave up on the bags entirely and simply carried them along as they ran up and down the floor.
The shenanigans were fueled by a buffet of hot dogs, chips and cookies set out near the rink’s snack bar.
One of the community center’s main fundraising events, the two-hour dance seemed to be one of the favorites, too.