NEW BETHLEHEM – The Leatherwood Church will host this year’s RVCA Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, May 2, beginning at 7 p.m.
A Baccalaureate Service is a time when graduating senior students join together in a worship service to seek God’s direction for their lives.
This annual service, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association, provides an opportunity for family and friends of students to show support for the graduates.
The speaker for the evening will be the Rev. Zachery Lays, pastor of the First Church of God.
English teacher, Mike Fricko, will be the faculty speaker for Redbank Valley High School.
Special music will be provided by the senior students.
The Rev. Doug Henry is the host pastor.
Leatherwood Church is located at 889 Church Road in New Bethlehem.
Anyone from the community who wishes to show support for the students is welcome to attend.
Those attending the service are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines with regard to COVID-19.