ALCOLA – Except for the chairs being six feet apart in the middle of a field and the sound of congratulatory car horns ringing through the evening air, this year’s Redbank Valley High School’s graduation ceremony looked like any other outdoor commencement.
What made this ceremony different, however, was that it came at the end of the most unusual year anyone can remember. Having finished their senior year online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 2 ceremony was the first time the Class of 2020 had been together since mid-March.
As friends and families watched the drive-in ceremony from their vehicles parked in a field at Redbank Valley Municipal Park in the village of Alcola, district administration, school board members and teachers recognized and congratulated the 62 members of the Class of 2020 for their combined and individual accomplishments.
Setting the theme for the evening’s festivities, high school principal Amy Rupp praised the graduates for their character and perseverance.
“All of us have had experiences over the past few months that we never would have dreamed — many of which happened at what we would say was the worst possible time,” she said, citing a senior year of missed sports seasons, proms and musicals. She noted, however, that through it all, she observed a new level of creativity and collaboration that neither she, nor the students gathered, could have imagined. “I saw an appreciation for a small town, and an understanding of the importance of friendship. This experience was undoubtedly something that you will never forget.”
Addressing their fellow classmates, salutatorian Madison Moore and valedictorian Lauren Smith continued the theme.
“We may not have gotten the senior year, we wanted, and we definitely missed out on a lot of great moments. Some of us didn’t get a chance to break that school record in our sport or play one last game with our team,” Moore said. She continued by challenging her classmates to learn from the experience that life handed them.
“This won’t be the first time we get let down in life,” she added. “This has taught us to overcome our obstacles and make the best of a really crappy situation. I know that we can make a difference in this lifetime if we keep pushing on just like we have been.”
Smith focused on the fact that she and her classmates were different. Individually, they had a variety of experiences and aspirations, and collectively, the class had made its mark on Redbank’s history.
“There will most likely never be another class of 62 graduates to come out of Redbank Valley, and if I had to guess, there will not be another graduation ceremony that looks like this,” Smith said, reminding her classmates to celebrate their differences and use their experiences to make a difference in the world. “Think about how you’ve handled the situation that you were given. I’m sure we’ve all dealt with it differently, but the important thing is that we dealt with it.”
The final speaker was Michael Stitt, a 1988 graduate of RVHS and base site manager for Stat MedEvac, who praised the class for their perseverance and persistence. He reminded them that what ultimately defines them is how they handle obstacles. He said to “not be afraid to fail,” to enjoy life and to be the best that they could be.
The ceremony ended with a motorcade of local first responders escorting the new graduates from the park through New Bethlehem.