NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School Class of 1971 celebrated a 50th class reunion at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
The two-day event started with chef Gary Miller of Shannondale barbecuing wild boar, beef, and ham.
The barbecue took place at Shanelle Serene Hawk and Jeff Shaffer’s house, followed by spectacular fireworks.
Featured entertainment for the evening of the July 10, was Pete White comically telling a rendition of how the class of ‘71 basketball team erased 45 years of losing seasons.
The Class of ‘71 had a wonderful enjoyable weekend.
More than 60 classmates participated.