RVHS Class of '71 gathers for 50th reunion

ON HAND FOR THE 50th reunion of the Redbank Valley High School Class of 1971 were (front row, from left): Dave Blake Jr., Tom Young, Shirley Hopper Peters, Bobbie Shick Boyer, Darlene Barnett Issi, Debra Shaffer Schrecengost, Barb Greenawalt Shaffer, Vickie McGregor Kunselman, Yvonne Wiant Longo, Dotting Shick Bowersox, Elma LeGrand Levy, Karen Darr, Janna Woodall Magagnotti, Janice Shaffer Snyder, Brenda Reddinger Brothers, Debra Reinsel Ochs, Darlene Holben Hartman, Randy Barlett, Roger Wolfe, Mark Wyant and Dwight Algoe; (middle row): Dave Sturgeon, Roger Nulph, Randy DeSantis, Rose Micheline Miller, Doreen Aaron Stiglitz, Susan Tyger Cathcart, Lou Ann Sturgeon Markle, Shanelle Serene Hawk, Vickie Neiswonger Allen, Alice Ferringer Lawrence, Patty Blotzer Weaver, Barry Dinger, Bob Gourley, Bob Shaffer, Don Musser, Marty Henry, Gary Miller, Jim Snyder, Randy Males, Willis Eshbaugh and Mike Krouse; and (back row): Dean Shaffer, Barb Yates Loose, Kevin Reichard, Frank Magagnotti, Bob Smith, Steve Moore, Rodger Travis and Rob Shaffer. Not pictured: Jim Painter, Mark Boyer, Barry Downs and Bill Copenhaver.

NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School Class of 1971 celebrated a 50th class reunion at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.

The two-day event started with chef Gary Miller of Shannondale barbecuing wild boar, beef, and ham.

The barbecue took place at Shanelle Serene Hawk and Jeff Shaffer’s house, followed by spectacular fireworks.

Featured entertainment for the evening of the July 10, was Pete White comically telling a rendition of how the class of ‘71 basketball team erased 45 years of losing seasons.

The Class of ‘71 had a wonderful enjoyable weekend.

More than 60 classmates participated.

