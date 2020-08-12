NEW BETHLEHEM – Known most often for their camaraderie and team work on the football field, one local team recently realized the importance of those experiences off the field as well.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, members of the Redbank Valley varsity football team were on their way to get food for a team-sponsored golf outing when a car crash occurred along Broad Street in New Bethlehem. Witnessing the crash, according to RVHS football coach Blane Gold, team member Hudson Martz suggested that they should stop and help.
A passer-by saw what was happening and stopped to get a picture.
“You all have taught them right,” the passer-by said in a message sent to the football team commending the boys on their efforts to help at the scene. “This entire car full of your football players pulled over, got out of the car and started helping to clean the roadway off.”
In reflecting on the actions of his team members at the scene, Gold said it is his goal as a coach to not only teach the young men to succeed on the field, but to be good people of the community.
“Our mission is to become men of integrity in pursuit of District 9 championships,” Gold said of his team, adding that they emphasize integrity first because that is what is most important.
“We stress to them the importance of doing what is right in each situation they encounter but if you don’t have genuinely good kids raised in really good homes, that advice falls on deaf ears,” he continued.
He praised the five young men involved further.
“I know without a doubt that if I ever called, they’d do whatever they could to help,” he said. “They deserve all of the recognition they are receiving for this act.”
The players who helped were Joe Mansfield, Kobe Bonnano, Brenden Shreckengost, Ray Shreckengost and Hudson Martz.