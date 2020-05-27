NEW BETHLEHEM – One month after beginning the program, a group of local students and teachers last week announced the success and continuation of the milk and dairy drive at Redbank Valley High School.
“The combination of FFA, the Masked Teachers and the Redbank Valley community has been very successful so far,” RV FFA advisor Kate Kronen said, noting that distribution jumped from 125 families two weeks ago to 173 last week. “It is important to continue helping as many families as we can during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The purpose of the program was not only to help those in need, but to show support for local dairy farmers who were finding themselves with surplus milk due to the quarantined closure of schools and restaurants.
Initially, the student-led RV FFA club pledged $1,000 to help local farms by purchasing milk to hand out to district families once a week from two locally sourced dairy farms, Turner Dairy and Schneider’s Dairy. The club also received $2,000 in donations from Nex-Gen Dairy, Clarion-Venango Hostein Club and Cargill to purchase milk and dairy products.
In looking for their own way to aid the community, a group of district teachers, through donations, joined the students’ efforts to include a variety of food items and other locally purchased products with the milk distribution.
“This project is different than many others because we have received tremendous financial donations and have been able to support our local businesses by purchasing items and gift certificates,” Kronen said.
While the program was only to last until the end of the school year, Kronen said Schneider’s recently offered to include the RV FFA Milk and Dairy Drive on a federal USDA grant they had received to distribute milk to organizations that are participating in milk and food drives.
“With this opportunity to receive milk at no cost, the Masked Teachers and Community Effort will continue to distribute milk during the month of June,” she said.
Kronen noted that in addition to the last two distributions of the school year, two additional milk distribution days will take place in June and be open to anyone in the community. Specific dates will be announced at a later time.
Kronen pointed out that the milk and dairy drive would not have been possible without more than $14,000 in support and monetary donations from several community individuals, organizations, churches, and school-affiliated clubs and groups — including district teachers, support staff, custodians, cafeteria workers and secretaries; RV Sports Boosters, RV Tri-M Music Honor Society, RV Bible Club, RV PTO, RV Education Association, the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post, Oakland Church of God, Kellersburg Evangelical Mission Church, Leatherwood Church, St. Charles Catholic Church, Church of the Nazarene and New Bethlehem Little League.
She also expressed gratitude on behalf of FFA to several local businesses that donated products to be distributed — including JM Smucker Co., Who Cooks for You Farm, Frito-Lay, Bell and Evans Organic Chicken, Turner Dairy Farms, Schneider Dairy Farms and all the local businesses where gift cards were purchased from. The club also expressed thanks to the Redbank Valley School District for permission to use the high school for distribution.
“This project really shows how much we can accomplish when the whole community works together,” Kronen said.