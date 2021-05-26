NEW BETHLEHEM – Runners and walkers participated in the inaugural Tri-M 5K Color Run last Saturday in New Bethlehem. The event was held in memory of Mindy Procious, a long-time Redbank Valley High School music booster.
Many of those working the event were members of the high school’s choir and band.
Matthew Green, one of the organizers of the event, said, “I think we have about 80 entrants, a lot of them online registrants. Turnout has been even better than we expected.”
Deb Green, an area musician, mother of Matthew and a prominent music booster herself, said, “Mindy was maybe the ultimate high school music supporter. She was the president of our booster club and promoted any kind of group as long as there was music involved.”
Proceeds from the fun run benefit the scholarship program set up by the Redbank Valley Tri-M, the national honor society for high school music students. In-person registration began at 8 a.m. and the participants took off from the starting line near Zack’s restaurant at 9 a.m. sharp and proceeded along the Redbank Valley Trail under sunny skies.
Along with the expected running shoes and athletic apparel, most of participants also wore large splotches of colored powder, either self-applied or thrown at them by friends. While many limited themselves to a tasteful spot of blue or red, more enthusiastic participants and supporters went all out, dousing their heads, faces and bodies with yellow or green. Even a couple of enthusiastic canine spectators sported a dusting of red and blue.
The practice of throwing colored powder at other people has its roots in a Hindu celebration, Holi, the Festival of Colors. In India, the throwing of colors is associated with the coming of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The practice has become popular in the U.S., the U.K. and other parts of the world in recent years.