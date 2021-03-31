NEW BETHLEHEM – After the forced cancellation of last year’s production of “Mary Poppins” due to the pandemic, members of Redbank Valley High School’s Drama Department will return to the stage this month with a twist.
Rather than a standard three-night performance with a packed auditorium, the school will be presenting its production of “Once Upon a Wolf,” a farcical spoof of well-known fairytales, virtually.
Play director Julie Aaron explained that the actors will take the stage for a live performance on Friday, April 16 with a small, but necessary audience in attendance.
“We only invited the sixth-graders,” she said, noting that audience members will be spaced out in the auditorium. “We need an audience because there’s audience participation.”
The performance will be videoed and made available virtually from April 18 through May 2. Streaming rights will be granted through a pre-purchased ticket.
“Once you buy that ticket, you can open it any time during that two-week time period,” Aaron said. “Once you open it, you have 24 hours to watch it as many times as you want.”
Because of the added element of videoing the performance, the cast is being joined by senior members of the high school’s Broadcast Journalism class who aren’t in the production, but have volunteered to do the taping.
“We’re probably going to have two still cameras and then somebody moving since we’re going to be running around,” Aaron said.
Remembering the disappointment of last year’s unplanned cancellation, Aaron said her goal for this year was simply to get the students back on stage, especially the seniors.
“I wanted to get those kids on stage because last year’s seniors didn’t get to do their production,” she said.
Pointing out that she wanted to do something “fun and goofy” this year, Aaron said she was immediately attracted to “Once Upon a Wolf,” a play written by Steph DeFerie, which tells the tale of the Big Bad Wolf and his decision to quit being the bad guy of the story.
“He wants to be the hero, the prince, the good guy,” she said. “He decides he doesn’t want to die at the end or eat anyone.”
While she initially started looking at a musical for this year, Aaron said that she quickly realized that current COVID restrictions would make a musical nearly impossible to pull off. The restrictions would limit the number of performers on stage, make singing difficult and require a pit orchestra.
“A musical seemed above and beyond what the restrictions allowed, so I started hunting,” Aaron said. “I chose a short, humorous play.”
“Once Upon a Wolf” was just what the drama department needed for a mid-pandemic production, including a minimal cast if necessary.
“For this one, you could do a cast of four performers if it came down to it,” she said, noting that she has 15 students cast in the production with a minimal stage crew. “It’s awesome. I’m pretty excited about it.”
The students are equally enthused.
“They’re so excited just to be doing something because it’s been so long,” Aaron said, noting that the students also eagerly jumped into costuming and prop design. “They’re having a blast up there, and you can tell.”
Although early rehearsals had to take place online due to the pandemic, Aaron said cast members were finally able to return to in-person practices last week with the proper precautions in place.
“I told them that they have to keep their masks on because they can shut us down if one of them gets [COVID],” she said, pointing out that she is also trying to limit contact between actors throughout the show. “I’m trying to limit touching and keep distance as much as possible.”
According to Aaron, the production will be streamed with the help of On the Stage, an organization designed to “support the Live Arts by adapting best-in-class tech solutions for the Arts and Entertainment industry.”
“On the Stage has been an amazing company to work with,”she said, adding that the company handles everything from online ticket sales and promotion to highlighting cast members and accepting donations on the school production’s own website.
“The donation money goes right into the musical fund, whereas the ticket money goes to the school,” Aaron pointed out.
Information about Redbank’s production is available online at www.our.show/rvhsdramadept. A link to the site can also be found on the RVHS Drama Department Facebook page.
Tickets for the production can also be purchased on the site, and are $8 for a single or couple and $20 for groups of three or more.
“I’m very excited about this year’s production,” Aaron said.