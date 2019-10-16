NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley High School Robotics Team will once again put their engineering, design and marketing skills to the test as they construct a working robot that will go head-to-head with similar robots from other regional school districts in a competition this weekend.
Led by coaches and Redbank Valley teachers Jill Boyles and Laura Heasley, the approximately 25-member RVHS robotics team — consisting of students in grades seven through 12 — will travel to the Penn State DuBois campus Oct. 18 and 19 to compete against several other schools in the annual BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) competition.
“We have quite a few new members this year,” Boyles said last week, noting that several of this year’s seventh-graders moved up from the intermediate school’s VEX IQ robotics program. “That is really cool. We’re definitely seeing some growth.”
According to team members, the RVHS Robotics club had approximately five weeks to design and construct a working remote-controlled robot from scratch using everyday materials provided free of charge by BEST competition sponsors, or other approved items, that can successfully complete a series of game challenges.
While last year’s competition required the robots to compete on sloped beams suspended off the floor, RVHS team members explained that this year’s robot will be back to performing on the floor — but with a new twist.
“This competition is different from other years because we get to use autonomous mode,” sophomore RVHS robotics team member Jack Shaffer said, noting that the team has been working hard to figure out how to program the robot to complete certain tasks in the game automatically. “There are more ways to get points that way.”
In fact, Boyles noted, the Redbank team can earn 400 more points in the competition if the robot can deliver a connector to the platform automatically.
“Some of the kids learned how to do autonomous programming in VEX robotics,” she said, noting that VEX robotics also helped those students understand more about the engineering process. “It’s been a big help.”
“Off the Grid” is the name of the game for the upcoming two-day BEST competition. Competing teams — which in addition to Redbank include students from DuBois Area, Cranberry, Oil City, Altoona and more — will have three minutes to earn as many points as they can by completing multiple rounds of challenges themed around the restoration of electricity after a major natural disaster.
For this year’s competition, teams will use their robots to assist linemen in rebuilding a power grid within the playing field by clearing and disposing of debris from roadways, re-attaching power lines to transmission line towers and residential poles, installing residential and substation transformers, installing electrical conduit in underground trenches and transporting transmission line insulators to linemen in the field.
“Basically the scenario is to make the job safer for linemen by robotically restoring the power,” Boyles explained, noting that the students were challenged to design a robot that could complete the most dangerous tasks linemen complete either automatically or by remote-control.
Boyles added that the robotics students even met with a couple of local electricians — retired West Penn Power lineman Jeff Ferringer and Wes Crawford of Allegheny Power — to learn more about their jobs.
To hopefully help their team get the highest score, Shaffer said this year’s RVHS robot is taller than in previous years, although it is still not allowed to weigh more than 24 pounds.
“Our robot is quite taller this year to be able to go over rubble on the ground,” he said, adding that the robot also has two motors on the wheels and a golf ball on the front to keep it stable.
Shaffer continued that the robot is also allowed to have more “detachables” this year, meaning team members will have the ability to add and remove pieces from the robot during the competition.
In order to best utilize the strengths of each robotics team member at this weekend’s competition, the students have been divided into different internal teams to work on different aspects of the competition — which not only includes designing and building the robot, but marketing, research and compiling an engineering notebook.
“We’re always working on our marketing,” Boyles said, noting that that particular aspect of competition is not as strong as others, due mostly to the large volume of new members this year.
In addition, each team is required to construct a booth to tie the theme together and display all the work that has been done for the project. Designed by eighth grade team member Bree Ferringer, the 2019 booth will incorporate the power theme by depicting electric poles and a storm. Wire spools will act as the display table.
“The left side of our booth will focus on safety facts, while the right side will serve as a memorial to fallen linemen,” Ferringer explained.
Although the local robotics students may have their sights set on qualifying for the 2019 BEST Championship in Denver, Colo. this December, many of the team members agree that it’s fun just being able to compete against other schools.
“There is such a fun atmosphere during the competition itself,” Ferringer said. “You definitely won’t leave without having a good time.”
“It’s fun to hang out with friends and build robots,” Shaffer added. “I enjoy seeing how other people build their robots and get ideas on how to make ours better.”
For seventh grade team member Karter Wilson, the best part of robotics is having the opportunity to travel for different competitions.
“I want to go to as many places as possible,” he said.
For more information on RVHS robotics, visit the group’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.