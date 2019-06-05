NEW BETHLEHEM – The former nature trail behind Redbank Valley High School has taken on new life thanks to a group of high school science students who recently transformed it into a habitat for pollinators of all kinds.
The pollinator garden, created by students in Deven Laird’s environmental science class, features a variety of animal houses, plants and more designed to offer a local solution to the declining population of pollinators worldwide.
According to Laird, the project began in response to a curriculum change proposed by high school principal Amy Rupp prior to the start of the school year.
“Mrs. Rupp asked us to incorporate more project-based learning within our classes,” Laird said, explaining that he decided to task his environmental science students with investigating and finding a solution to an environmental problem.
As the course progressed, Laird said, the students picked up on a recurring theme related to the declining population of pollinators worldwide and decided to take on the problem firsthand.
“They decided that a pollinator garden would be a great place to start,” he said, adding that the students soon realized that declining populations were not just affecting honey bees, but pollinators of all kinds including solitary bees, moths, butterflies, and even birds and bats.
With the idea in mind, the students began designing the garden’s layout as well as researching what would best attract pollinators to the area — including wildflowers and flowering trees and shrubs, as well as bird houses, butterfly boxes, bat houses and a bee hotel. The students then broke into three teams — a construction team to build the boxes, a planting team and a writing and proposal team — to complete the work.
“The entire project was run by a student leader who coordinated most aspects of the project, as well as the teams which were overseen by student leaders who directed their entire project part and coordinated with other team leaders to make it all work,” Laird said.
He noted that the student leaders also coordinated help from teachers in the high school’s wood and agriculture departments to build the boxes and houses, as well as donations from community organizations and businesses to bring their vision to fruition. Ernest Conservation Seeds of Meadville donated seeds for two different kinds of perennial wildflower mixes, the state Game Commission contributed a pollinator mix of flowering trees and shrubs through its Seedlings to School Program and J&J Snyder donated gravel for the pathway.
Taking approximately 200 man hours to complete, the students collected the donated materials, constructed and installed the houses, measured and dug the pathways, and planted the trees, shrubs and wildflowers, transforming the high school’s former nature trail into a completely refreshed pollinator garden.
The completed project was officially unveiled to fellow students, teachers and administrators during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the garden’s site on Wednesday, May 29.
“It will take a little while to establish, but before long there will be many different wildflowers to attract pollinators of all kinds to our garden,” Laird said.
Reflecting on the benefits of the project in the years ahead, Laird said he recently learned that he was awarded a small grant for upcoming classes to continue to expand the pollinator garden in the future.
“The hope is that the environmental science class will continue to develop the area and, most importantly, continue to improve the area for pollinators,” he said. “It will hopefully promote awareness about the problem of the declining populations, as well as provide an education experience outside of the classroom setting where environmental issues can be discussed and real-world solutions can be put into action.”