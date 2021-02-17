CLARION – Two Clarion County Human Service organizations recently benefitted from the civic actions of three Redbank Valley High School students.
For their Civic Action projects for Dr. Joe Harmon’s eighth grade Civics class, Gage Duncan, and Brenden Weaver and Kieran Fricko collected monetary donations to help Roads to Recovery and the Drop-In Center fulfill their basic needs.
Using $500 in donations collected from Sagamore VFW, Duncan bought and put together care packages for individuals in Clarion County’s Road to Recovery program. He donated 25 book bags containing toiletries, blankets, stationary and a shower caddy. Duncan recently presented the donations to Stephanie Seidle-Weaver, public relations/office manager for Roads to Recovery.
In addition to Duncan’s efforts, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sagamore VFW also donated towards the continuing education for Roads to Recovery employees.
Roads to Recovery provides peer mentors to serve as role models in recovery who encourage individuals to seek treatment when necessary, maintain wellness, take an active role in their own treatment plans and attend self-help groups — such as AA, NA and other consumer-run support groups.
In a similar act for their Civic Action project, Weaver and Fricko also chose to raise money and purchase supplies for the Clarion County Drop-In Center, also known as the Victory House.
Donations for Weaver and Fricko’s project were provided by family, friends and a local church. The students recently presented their donation to center director Pam Kirkland.
The Clarion County Drop-in Center (Victory House) is a fully consumer-run, recovery-oriented center that provides vitally important support for people with significant mental health concerns who are in recovery. This is a place where people can relax, be themselves, feel accepted and safe, and find the support and encouragement they need to rebuild meaningful lives. Members participate in social interaction activities, trips and tours.
For information, call Roads to Recovery at (814) 226-5126; or the Drop-In Center at (814) 297-8429.