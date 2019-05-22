HAWTHORN – Students in grades three through six at Redbank Valley Intermediate School gathered in a sea of color in the backyard of the Hawthorn building on Friday, May 17, marking a successful end to the initial year of a new school-wide behavioral program.
Implemented last fall, the Character Counts Program focuses on six character pillars — Responsibility, Respect, Fairness, Trustworthiness, Caring and Good Citizenship — that place a greater emphasis on “establishing a positive school climate and instilling critical academic, social and emotional skills, as well as core character traits.”
“I wanted to implement a positive school-wide program that allowed each individual student to take personal ownership of his or her choices and actions,” elementary school counselor Kim Constantino said last week, noting that she spent several years searching for a positive school-wide behavioral program to fill a void at the intermediate building and best benefit third- through sixth-graders. “Several years ago, I started the ‘Bucket Filler’ program at the primary building, [but] the intermediate building has not had a specific positive school-wide program.”
But it wasn’t until Constantino saw the Character Counts Program in action in a few other school districts that she said she knew her search for a new behavioral program for the intermediate school was over.
“After researching Character Counts, I knew this was the program I wanted to implement at the intermediate building,” she said.
Incorporating research and theories from research and evidence-based strategies, Constantino explained that the program’s framework is designed to instill a variety of positive values, mindsets and character traits in the students to help them reach their academic potential, succeed in their careers, live happy and fulfilling personal lives and become engaged, responsible and productive citizens.
“Students are using the language and have learned the Character Counts pledge,” Constantino said, adding that the program places the ownership of choice into the hands of the individual person. “Our staff actively engages the students by using the Pillar language not only in the classroom, but in the cafeteria, at recess, in the hallways and during special classes.”
According to Constantino, each of the six character pillars represents a different color which the students displayed last week by wearing colored T-shirts each depicting a different colored pillar — Trustworthiness, blue; Respect, yellow; Responsibility, green; Fairness, orange; Caring, red; and Citizenship, purple. The shirts were made by the students last fall.
To further encourage positive behaviors, Constantino said students had the opportunity to earn “Bulldog Cards” when caught displaying one of the program’s six character pillars. Students who earned cards were put into monthly drawings to be named Character Counts students, winning an Applebee’s gift certificate and a Character Counts pencil.
Students who were selected as monthly Character Counts students and had no conduct reports were then entered into a random drawing for a grand prize at the end of the year.
The monthly drawings culminated last Friday afternoon as sixth-grader Ruby Lewis and fifth-grader Brock George were selected as the Character Counts students of the year, each receiving a $25 Amazon gift card donated by Rodney and Tammi Winters of Horace Mann Insurance.
“I’m very thankful our district chose to purchase this positive school-wide program for our students,” Constantino said. “Promoting positive school-wide behaviors is truly as essential as teaching any core curricular subject.”