HAWTHORN – When Margaret Mead said that you should “never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world,” she could have been talking about four fourth-graders at Redbank Valley Intermediate School.
After noticing a lot of trash around their school playground, friends Cammie Monrean, Kendall Wilson, Avery Ortz and Iris Reitz decided to create a fourth grade Environment Care Club focusing on recycling and beautifying the school grounds.
“We started picking up the trash at recess,” Wilson said last week, noting that the action led to the creation of the new club.
“We were trying to think of something little we could do to help the environment,” Monrean added.
Wanting to take the idea to the next level, the students pitched the club to elementary art teacher Carolyn Walker and fourth grade science teacher Erica Bowersox, who immediately jumped on board as faculty mentors.
“We were impressed that such a young group of students had the initiative to organize a community-minded club like this all on their own,” Walker said, noting that the students not only came up with their own list of goals, but created a club logo and posters, and began recycling materials for projects. “They are very environmentally conscious and at such a young age.”
In fact, Walker and Bowersox even encouraged the girls to present a club proposal to elementary principal Cheryl McCauley for approval to have the Environment Care Club recognized as an official school club for fourth grade.
“Fourth grade really didn’t have a club of its own,” Walker said, adding that McCauley approved the official creation of the club earlier this month. To date, approximately 20 fourth-graders, who meet every other Monday, make up the club. “These girls truly display the skills of future leadership.”
According to club organizers, goals for the Environment Care Club range from picking up trash around the school to planting flowers and plants around the exterior of the building.
“We even thought about talking to [cafeteria director] Mr. Reitz to consider the possibility of using paper straws in the cafeteria instead of plastic ones,” the girls said.
Most recently, club members began their first recycling project by collecting plastic bottle caps to create a large mural of their logo to hang in the school hallway.
“We thought we would start with a mural first because it would be a somewhat permanent thing for the school,” Walker said. “Plus, it’s a great way to combine art and environmental science into a really neat project.”
Club officials said that everyone from teachers, staff members, students and PTO members have been chipping in to recycle bottle caps for the mural, and more than 100 caps have already been collected.
“We’re hoping to make the mural look just like our logo, featuring the tree, water and the ground,” Monrean, Wilson, Ortz and Iris Reitz agreed.
Looking to the future, the girls said they hope to be able to continue and expand their environmental efforts in the years to come.
“There are a lot of school-wide recycling projects that we want to do,” Iris Reitz said.
“It’s great to see the kids come up with an idea and work together to make it happen,” Walker said. “We couldn’t be more proud of their efforts.”