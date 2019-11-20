HAWTHORN – Robotics has been a staple in the Redbank Valley School District for several years, but the program gained new attention last week as a team of four elementary robotics students traveled to Harrisburg to showcase their robot in a special meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf.
Nolan Barnett, Ryan Hepler, Grant Shumaker and Jordan Smith, fifth and sixth grade members of the Redbank Valley Intermediate School Robotics Club, traveled to Harrisburg Nov. 11-12 — along with students from Brookville, Franklin, Cranberry, Valley Grove, East and West Forest, DuBois and Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 — to meet the governor and demonstrate what they have been accomplishing in their respective programs.
“The trip was sponsored by Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative (PARRI),” said RVIS robotics coach and elementary technology teacher Kristen Landers, who accompanied the Redbank team on the trip. “I had a team with a robot ready to drive so Tim Heffernen [program manager of PARRI] invited us along for the trip.”
PARRI provided funding for transportation and lodging for all participants.
The four students and Landers left Brookville High School last Monday evening, Nov. 11, and arrived in Harrisburg around 10:30 p.m.
“It was a late night,” Smith said of the trip.
While on the bus, the Redbank students had the opportunity to talk with and learn from robotics students from Venango Technology Center.
“We learned about coding at the next level from one of the high schoolers,” Barnett said.
“They just started talking to them,” Landers said of the older robotics students, explaining that one of them even shared some software with her younger students. “It was very cool for my younger kids.”
Following a night in a hotel, the students traveled by bus last Tuesday morning to the Capitol building where they set up their robot in the East rotunda.
“We were really excited when Mr. Heffernen told us we were going to meet the governor,” the boys said. “We thought it would be really cool.”
During the robotics showcase, the Redbank team demonstrated how its robot would compete on an actual game field. Team members then attempted to solicit volunteers from the adults to try their hand at maneuvering the robot.
“I asked the governor if he wanted to drive but he said no,” reported Shumaker, who drove his first robot ever for the governor’s demonstration. “He wasn’t sure he could do it.”
The boys agreed that the adults in the room seemed to realize how hard it is to successfully drive a robot.
“Grant was a total pro,” Landers added, noting that the novice driver never flinched when it came to operating his robot in front of the governor.
Following the demonstrations, the students participated in a press conference with Wolf and toured the Capitol, the House chambers and the Supreme Court Room.
Reflecting on their favorite part of the trip, the boys named everything from the bus ride to the tour to meeting the governor.
“I really liked being able to tour the Capitol,” Hepler said.
“It was absolutely awesome,” Smith added of the experience.
Reflecting on the trip, Landers said she enjoyed being able to watch her students go through the whole experience.
“I have known them all since kindergarten,” she said. “Seeing them shake hands with and talk to Gov. Wolf was really neat.”
She also extended her appreciation to the boys’ parents who allowed them the opportunity, which included several firsts for them.
“The boys’ parents didn’t hesitate to allow them to travel to Harrisburg with me,” she said. “They put a great deal of trust in me and I thank them for that.”
Looking down the road, Landers said that the RVIS Robotics Club will host a PARRI league tournament Saturday, Dec. 14 at Redbank Valley High School. Competition will begin at 9 a.m. and run through early afternoon. Admission is free.
“We would love to see the Redbank Valley community come check out all the northwestern Pennsylvania kids who will be competing that day,” she said.