CLARION – Robots filled the multi-purpose room of the Gemmell Student Complex at Clarion University last week as several Redbank Valley Intermediate School students gathered with other area elementary- and middle- schoolers for the VEX IQ Western Pennsylvania State Championship.
Competing in the elementary school division, a total of 28 students RVIS students comprised nine different robotics teams that took on 11 other teams from Keystone and Valley Grove elementary schools for the March 5 VEX IQ state competition, sponsored by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.
“Our kids knocked it out of the park,” RVIS robotics coach and elementary technology teacher Kristen Landers said of the competition, noting that multiple teams made it to the finals and two took home awards. “I’m so proud of them. Their growth over the season has just been amazing.”
According to Landers, all nine RVIS teams qualified for the Western Pennsylvania Elementary School IQ State Championship by either earning certain awards at regional competitions or ranking high enough in western Pennsylvania standings.
To begin the state competition, she explained, each team had six chances to demonstrate their best driving and programming abilities in the Skills Competition. Immediately following, all teams were repeatedly paired for the Teamwork Challenge.
“There were 12 spots in the finals for the Teamwork Challenge, and RVIS took five of them,” Landers said.
In addition to their individual rankings, teams had the opportunity to earn a number of VEX IQ awards — including the Excellence Award, Robot Skills Champion, Teamwork Champion Award, Design Award and Judges Award.
Two RVIS teams brought home awards in two different categories. The Techno Bros — comprised of Bryson Adkins, Joey Brisson and Hayden Smith — won the skills champion award, while the Aztechs Gen 2 — comprised of Molly Coil, Alara Altobelli and Kaden Sturgeon — took top honors for the design award.
“All of our kids did a wonderful job,” Landers said.
Landers and her students agree that robotics not only serves as a platform to establish new friendships, but also provides opportunity for skill improvement in teamwork, problem solving, sportsmanship and communication.
“VEX is fun because I get to experience my creativity,” fifth-grader Jonas Gourley said. “I really like going places that I’ve never been to before and meeting new people. I have grown in driving the robot, teamwork, not giving up and learning from my mistakes.”
Six-grader Nolan Barnett agreed, noting that robotics has also taught him a lot about teamwork.
“When I first started, I kind of tried to do everything by myself,” he said. “But then I realized that everyone has good ideas and you need to listen to them.”
“Robotics is the best thing in the world, and I think every kid should try it,” fifth-grader Ari Adelaar added. “I’ve learned so much from doing robotics and learned how important teamwork can be.”
Reflecting on the current season, Landers said she hopes the biggest thing her students take away from the experience is that “they can.”
“These kids can do anything they set their minds to, go anywhere they want and achieve any goal they shoot for,” she said. “They began this journey just five months ago, and each and every one of them earned a spot a Western States. They can!”