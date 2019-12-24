NEW BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough may be one step closer to getting two new fire hydrants, according to Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials.
At last Thursday’s board meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson reported that the authority’s application for the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Small Water and Sewer grant for fire hydrant replacements in South Bethlehem has been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for review.
“Hopefully we’ll get funding for that,” Thompson told RVMA officials, noting that Bison Construction estimated a cost of $56,980 to add two fire hydrants to Hamilton Street.
According to Thompson, the two new hydrants will replace three fire hydrants currently located along Broad Street (Route 28/66) that have “been abandoned due to age and usefulness.”
While the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requires a minimum six-inch diameter water main line for hydrant connections, Thompson noted that the current line along Broad Street is only four inches, limiting water flow to the hydrants.
“Since there are no valves between the fire hydrants and the water main, replacing these hydrants is extremely difficult,” Thompson wrote in the project narrative submitted with the grant application. “The proposed solution is to install two fire hydrants along this section of West Broad Street from Hamilton Street, which has a six-inch water main in the street right-of-way.”
Thompson said he expects RVMA to hear word on the funding sometime between April and July.
“At that point, once we get funding, we can put the project out to bid and get it resolved,” he said.
In other project updates, Thompson noted that plans for a new pump station for Leasure Run are just about complete.
“We’re just trying to work out some electrical issues,” he said.
The existing sewer along Leasure Run was damaged in the July floods. Although the authority received an emergency permit to make the necessary repairs, Thompson reported that the fix was a temporary solution because it remains exposed.
“Once the permit comes back we can apply for funding and get it taken care of,” he explained, noting that work will take place in the spring.
In other business during the Dec. 19 meeting, authority officials raised concerns regarding the large amount of non-flushable items that are filtering into and causing problems at the RVMA waste water treatment plant.
“Products marked as ‘flushable’ are making their way into the waste stream, causing pumps to plug all the way to the waste water treatment plant,” Thompson explained, noting that other materials such as toys, feminine hygiene products, wash rags and more are also getting into the sewer system, which costs the authority additional money to remove.
“It’s a major issue in all sewage plants,” RVMA chairman Allen Dawson said, citing the biggest clogging culprits as baby wipes and grease.
RVMA vice chairman Lum Adams explained that while the sewage itself is biodegradable, grease prevents that process from occurring.
“If grease gets in there it clogs the line and basically keeps the bacteria from doing its job,” he said.
Officials said RVMA customers can help with the issue by being mindful of what is being flushed down the toilet.
“Please don’t flush that kind of stuff,” Thompson said of disposable wipes and other non-flushable items.