NEW BETHLEHEM – It was business as usual for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority at last week’s meeting as members discussed several topics, including hiring a new solicitor and water line leaks in New Bethlehem.
Kicking off the March 18 meeting, RVMA officials considered a proposal submitted by Butler-based lawyer Andrew Menchyk of Stepanian & Menchyk LLP to provide solicitor services to the authority.
“After our discussion last month, I reached out and he was excited to join us,” said RVMA board member and New Bethlehem Borough Council president Lisa Kerle of Menchyk, noting that he has served as the borough’s solicitor for about two years.
Primarily practicing municipal and authority law, Menchyk, who was present at the meeting, told RVMA officials that he represents “a number” of sewer authorities, municipalities with their own water and sewage systems, as well as housing and redevelopment authorities.
“I represent the Butler Housing Authority, the Armstrong County Housing Authority and the Butler County Redevelopment Authority,” he said. “So, I’m versed in both municipal law, as well as authority law.”
Menchyk pointed out that he enjoys serving as New Bethlehem’s solicitor and getting to know various members of the community.
“This is a great community, a great place to work, and as I learn more, I’m looking to expand my role in the community,” he said. “I would be very happy to continue expanding that role in the capacity of being appointed the solicitor for this authority.”
RVMA board member Steve Greenawalt asked if it would be a conflict of interest for Menchyk to serve as the solicitor for both the authority and New Bethlehem Borough. Menchyk assured RVMA members that not only was it not a conflict, but that he serves in the same capacity with other municipalities.
When questioned by board member Lum Adams regarding the process for getting questions answered in a timely matter, Menchyk said that while he is “generally available,” he also has two assistants, an associate and a partner at the office who can help if necessary.
“There’s always someone who can respond quickly in an emergency,” he said. “I have a personal policy that, unless it’s an emergency matter, I try to return calls and emails within a 24-hour time period.”
According to Menchyk, the proposal for services submitted to the authority was based on an hourly rate of $150 for attorney time dedicated to RVMA matters.
“I will add that I don’t charge assistant time,” he noted. “The only time that is charged is attorney time.”
Following an executive session at the end of the meeting, RVMA chairman Allen Dawson said Friday that board members, present both in person and online, reconvened and voted unanimously to appoint Menchyk as RVMA’s new solicitor.
“Andy is extremely responsive and very knowledgeable,” said New Bethlehem Mayor and RVMA board member Gordon Barrows of Menchyk at the meeting.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, authority members detailed a water line break that was recently repaired along Liberty Street in New Bethlehem.
Adams later explained that after nearly two days of searching for the right turnoff valve, the leak in an old 10-inch line necessitated the authority calling in a company from Tionesta who can repair lines while there is still pressure.
“We knew where it was, and we thought we shut it off completely, but these guys from Tionesta have a bigger piece of equipment,” he said of the valve, noting that the leak was discovered in the line coming down from the holding tank. “They got another turn or two on [the valve], and it slowed down [the leak] to where they could cut and splice the pipe.”
Because no customers in the area lost water, and there was no other physical evidence indicating a leak, Adams said the authority has no idea how long the leak was there.
“We lost a lot of water because it would have been running day and night,” he said, explaining that RVMA was made aware of the leak after borough employees heard water running while cleaning out a nearby grate. “It was a labor-intensive job, but thank goodness we found out there was a leak up there.”
Although the initial leak is fixed, Adams said authority employees detected another leak in the same line after the work was complete and the hole was covered with gravel.
“Whether it happened after we put the splice in, or something else, we don’t know,” Adams said, pointing out that the leak isn’t causing any immediate problems. “We’re going to have to eventually dig it up again and see what’s going on. We might have to put more line in.”
With other leaks reported throughout town, Greenawalt again suggested that RVMA consider replacing the old water lines in New Bethlehem.
“Is there money available to do it? Do we have to go after a PENNVEST loan?” he asked. “It’s something that needs to get going.”
RVMA engineer Tom Thompson suggested breaking down the project into smaller chunks and applying for funding. He said he is currently working with the authority’s water plant employees to identify the lines most in need of replacement.