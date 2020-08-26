NB Dam Low Water
HOW LOW CAN IT GO? The dam along Red Bank Creek at New Bethlehem offered only a trickle of water over the main stepped section Monday morning following weeks of nearly bone-dry weather in the area. Water levels are so low that the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority and the Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water, and a drought warning has been proclaimed for Armstrong County.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

NEW BETHLEHEM – Due to the receding level of Red Bank Creek, the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority is initiating a Stage I water Conservation Notice, asking customers to be mindful of water usage.

There are many ways to reduce water consumption during this voluntary notice, including:

• Run water only when necessary.

• Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.

• Use a bucket to catch water and then reuse it to water your plants.

• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.

• When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

• Check for household leaks.

