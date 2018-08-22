NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Municipal Authority has ended another fiscal year in the red with a deficit of just over $100,000.
Reporting at last week’s regular meeting, authority auditor Greg Rhoads presented RVMA board members with the findings of his annual audit for the last fiscal year, May 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018.
“This was a pretty calm year for you guys,” Rhoads said, explaining that the last fiscal year was the first in several where there hadn’t been major income from grants. To offset that, he also indicated that the year brought no major asset purchases or construction projects.
Looking at the authority’s $102,167 deficit from last year, Rhoads pointed out that much of it was due to the pay-off of a PENNVEST loan.
“That number will actually be dipping for the current fiscal year,” Rhoads said of the debt service. He noted that by April 30, 2019, RVMA’s debt should decrease more than $66,000 — from $591,000 last fiscal year to $524,732 over the current year. “That should help you.”
The decrease in debt, coupled with a recent increase in water and sewage rates, Rhoads said, should help offset the deficit.
“With your debt service dropping, I would think you should be close to breaking even on your cash,” he continued, adding that the audit did not include the most recent round of rate increases that took effect May 1. “But I haven’t looked at the numbers yet, so I can’t answer that for sure.”
In other money matters during the Aug. 16 meeting, New Bethlehem resident Terry Mateer also addressed the financial condition of the authority.
“Two months ago, I reviewed your last financial report and it kind of scares me,” Mateer told the board. He suggested that RVMA might consider hiring a business manager or accountant who could ensure uniformity and equity in the authority’s billing process.
For example, Mateer pointed out that according to two months bills, he had used the same amount of water and sewage but his bill for the second month was $1 less than the previous month.
“So looking back over several months, I kind of determined either you are over charging me, or all customers, on the sewage by some amount; or you’re under charging everyone now,” he continued, urging board members to double check the billing program to be sure customers are being charged the appropriate amount.
He also said that a business manager could help RVMA prepare for costs incurred by emergency situations or major projects.
In relation to major projects, water plant operator Mike Kundick said that given the extensive amount of water that is lost every month due to leakage, RVMA may need to consider replacing lines or the old meters.
“Our water loss each year is only getting worse,” Kundick said, estimating that the authority loses approximately 75,000 gallons of water per day through line leaks.
While he agreed something needs to be done, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson explained the cheaper solution for the unaccounted water problem would be to replace old slow-working meters with new ones.
“We need to get a plan of attack for the water loss to the state,” Thompson said, noting that the state requested the report by September. “I think we’ll plan that [water allocation] report and do a PENNVEST application for meters.”
He said if all goes according to plan, RVMA could apply for the next round of PENNVEST funding in January and possibly begin replacing meters in the spring.
Authority Addresses
Mahoning Township
Concerns
After attending a recent authority meeting in Armstrong County, RVMA officials said during the Aug. 16 meeting that they will continue efforts to draft a contract for bulk water purchase at the request of the Mahoning Township Municipal Authority.
RVMA chairman Allen Dawson told fellow board members that he and RVMA vice-chairman Lum Adams were invited to and attended a Mahoning Township Municipal Authority meeting to discuss RVMA’s recent 5 percent rate increase for bulk water rates — which took the rates from $7.50 per 100 cubic feet to a rounded $7.90.
“I felt when we left that things were a whole lot better than when we walked in,” Dawson said, noting that the Mahoning Township water officials were fair and did their homework ahead of time but sometimes “went to the wrong place to get it.”
One piece of misinformation, Adams added, was that Mahoning Township customers believed that they were responsible for one-third of the RVMA water plant project.
“I told them all they were responsible for was the water they purchase from us at the rate we set,” Adams said.
According to Adams, RVMA had a contract with Mahoning Township for the purchase of bulk water for several decades, but the term of the agreement had expired. He noted that RVMA solicitor John Drayer had been working on a new contract prior to his retirement, but it was never completed.
“There is the beginning of a contract on file, which from what I can see, was never formally enacted,” he said.
Following the brief discussion, RVMA board members asked Thompson to move forward with preparing an updated contract.
