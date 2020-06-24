NEW BETHLEHEM – The current and future condition of the water treatment plant drove discussion last week among Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials.
In his report during the board’s June 18 meeting, water plant operator Mike Kundick told authority members that it was time to begin planning for not-so-distant upgrades to some of the aging equipment at the water plant.
“We’re getting to that 10-year mark where our stuff at the water plant is going to need to be replaced with newer models because we’re not going to be able to get parts,” Kundick said, citing some of the plant’s valves, pumps, filters and turbidity meters as soon to be obsolete.
RVMA vice chairman Lum Adams agreed, noting that while years ago the plant could be operated simply by replacing pieces and parts, plant operation now is more complicated.
“With the technology we have now, it runs for nine years or so and all of a sudden you have to replace the whole thing,” he said.
Although the plant currently has some parts on hand, Kundick said that the authority needs to begin planning for the future in the event that an equipment emergency arises.
He pointed out that the water plant currently utilizes 18 valves, but they aren’t the same model.
“You have to decide how we’re going to start phasing new ones in because it’s a six to eight week wait time to get a new one,” he said, adding that the new valves were estimated to cost between $3,000 and $5,000 a piece. “They have to build those valves specific for our plant.”
RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said that another alternative for the valve issue would be to install manual valves. He pointed out, however, that such equipment would require 24/7 staffing.
“It’s an option, but not something that you would really want to do,” he said, also urging the authority to get prices and compile a list of possible equipment upgrades. “We need a list of what we need to spend and factor out how to do it.”
Voicing concern about the cost of upgrades, RVMA chairman Allen Dawson asked whether the authority could apply for PENNVEST money to fund the project.
Estimating the total cost between $120,000 and $150,000, Thompson explained that the equipment upgrades could possibly be included in another grant-funded project.
Thompson cautioned the board, however, to be sure to spread the project out over a period of time so it could keep ahead of upgrades rather than trying to catch up.
“The fear is if you do it all at once, then in eight years you’re going to have to do it all again,” he said. “We need to try to spread it out so we’re not doing it every 10 years.”
No formal action was taken on the matter.
In other business during last Thursday’s meeting, RVMA members welcomed Steve Greenawalt to the board table as the new representative for Porter Township.
Appointed by township officials, Greenawalt, a current supervisor who previously served on the RVMA board, will complete the unfinished term of the township’s former RVMA representative Eric Johnston, which expires at the end of December 2021.
“Steve brings experience and knowledge to the board without much of a learning curve,” Dawson said.