NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Municipal Authority customers could soon notice a change in some of the miscellaneous fees charged by the authority.
At their meeting last Thursday, RVMA board members looked at the authority’s current fee structure and discussed the possibility of increasing some charges to be more in line with today’s standards.
“Some of those fees haven’t been changed in eons,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said following the meeting on Monday. “They just need to make them more current.”
According to Thompson, fees under consideration for possible update include charges for shutoff notices, lien letters, returned checks and other bank fees, meter change requests and others, as outlined in authority’s policy.
“It would not affect late charges,” he pointed out, explaining that any increases would not affect “typical water usage.”
RVMA solicitor Andrew Menchyk, who was hired at last month’s meeting, suggested at the meeting that the authority also consider the implementation of “collection-related charges,” including fees for potential court costs, sheriff’s sale and even attorney fees as they pertain to delinquent accounts.
“If you get into a collection circumstance, and you need me to go after a customer for delinquent charges, you can add on my fees and costs,” he said, noting that he could provide some possible charges to the board for consideration. “That way you’re not paying for those costs.”
Following the brief discussion, board members said they, along with RVMA office staff, would further review the charges, with the possible adoption of an updated fee schedule at next month’s meeting.
“We have to stay competitive,” board member Gordon Barrows said.
Also at the April 15 meeting, RVMA board members authorized Mid Atlantic Storage Systems Inc. to conduct a complete inspection of the authority’s main water storage tank in New Bethlehem, as well as the other three tanks in Cottage Hill and on Beautiful Lookout.
After reporting a possible leak in the main tank, Thompson said last week that crews from Mid Atlantic recently visited the site, located at the New Bethlehem Cemetery, to assess the situation and offer solutions for the issue.
“They came up with seven options for that tank,” Thompson told board members, noting that the suggested remedies ranged in price from approximately $3,000 to $18,000 and included everything from resealing the tank to the replacement of bolts and anode bars. “The main costs are for resealing, which is about $18,000 for [each] the interior and exterior.”
Noting that doing all the projects together would exceed the authority’s bid threshold, Thompson recommended that the board have Mid Atlantic complete inspections at all three tanks to identify all the work that is needed at each location.
“At this point, I think it would be better to do an inspection of all the tanks, come up with a list of really what is needed and then work from that list...to figure out a plan of attack,” he said, noting that identifying the needs at each tank ahead of time could prevent having to repeat the process a second time. “The AWWA [American Water Works Association] recommends an inspection be done every seven to 10 years.”
Thompson said after the meeting that it would cost around $2,200 to inspect the main water tank, and $750 for each additional tank.
“It just makes sense for them [Mid Atlantic] to look at the other three tanks when they come out to see what’s there,” he said.
In other business, board members also discussed the possibilities for money that might come by way of the American Rescue Plan.
Board member Steve Greenawalt, who is also a Porter Township supervisor, told fellow RVMA members that township officials were urged to start thinking of ways to use their share of the billions of federal tax dollars expected to make its way to municipalities across the state.
“[We were told] that if we were looking at any projects to do with this infrastructure bill that we should be planning,” he said, noting, however that many specific details regarding stipulations for the money have yet to be released.
While the stimulus money is slated to be distributed to municipalities only, information on the American Rescue Plan provided to RVMA members lists “necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure” as an allowable use of the funding.
Furthermore, the information states that a recipient of the funding “may transfer its allocation to a private nonprofit organization, tribal organization, public benefit corporation involved in the transportation of passengers or cargo or special-purpose unit of state or local government.”
With that in mind, Thompson said on Monday that member municipalities could choose to earmark some of their money to an RVMA project such as line or fire hydrant replacements.
“They have some available projects,” he said of the authority.