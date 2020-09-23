NEW BETHLEHEM – Equipment needs at both the water and sewage treatment plants drove discussion last week among Redbank Vally Municipal Authority officials.
In his report during the board’s Sept. 17 meeting, water plant operator Mike Kundick outlined ongoing issues with the authority’s meter book system.
“Basically, it’s out of date,” he said, noting that the system is approximately eight years old. “It’s not working right.”
A big issue with the system, according to RVMA officials, has to do with the current meter readers and an error message that has been appearing when some meters are read.
“They need a new reader because they can’t read all the meters,” RVMA office manager Debbie VanGorder said. She explained that a representative from L&B Water of Dayton would be visiting the office in the coming days to present new possible reader systems, including a cheaper Bluetooth option. “It’s like $3,000 versus the handheld which is like $8,000.”
While the readers are a concern, Kundick also pointed out that a handful of malfunctioning meters could be part of the problem.
“We know the system is going bad, but some of the meters could also be bad,” he said, noting that at least six newer meters aren’t reading the last number. “There’s something wrong. We’ll have to pull them to be looked at.”
With a new reader system estimated to cost thousands of dollars, Kundick questioned the status of RVMA’s plan to apply for a grant to fund the purchase and installation of new meters throughout the authority’s coverage area.
“If we get a $3,000 [reader] system now, and down the road we get the whole new system, we might have to buy [the reader system] again,” he said, adding that meters can be read by hand if necessary.
With sights ultimately set on a radio read system, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson urged authority members to make sure that any new system that may be purchased now also be compatible with the future system.
Although a grant has not yet been lined up, Thompson noted after the meeting that the authority is still “waiting on a funding opportunity” for the new meters.
“The meters alone are about $700,000,” he said.
In other water plant equipment needs, Kundick reported that the generator at the water plant is also in need of repair.
“It has an antifreeze leak,” he said, explaining that he has been dealing with the issue by continually adding more antifreeze to the machine. “It will run a couple weeks then shut down.”
Estimating a cost of $1,550 to fix the generator, Kundick said he could save “a couple hundred bucks” if the authority waited until the company’s yearly maintenance visit in February to complete the repair.
“It wouldn’t be a special trip [if we wait],” he said. Kundick pointed out, however, that “anything can happen” if the problem is put off too long. “You’re not saving thousands of dollars if you wait either.”
Following the brief discussion, board members agreed to move forward with repairs as soon as possible.
When it comes to the sewage plant, operator Keith Drayer reported a need to update five exterior lighting fixtures.
“We’ve been trying to get the pole lights fixed for the last two years, but we can’t get the parts,” he said, noting that he asked local electrician Bill Reddinger to provide an estimate to replace the old lights with LED lights. “They’ve been there for eight years, and I think we have five that aren’t working.”
Thompson said that parts for that particular style of light, which was selected by the contractor, are hard to find. He also added that the authority could possibly receive money back from the electric company by upgrading to LED lights.
“It’s dark when we get there,” Drayer said. “It would be nice to get some of those lights fixed.”
While Kundick and Drayer reported on necessary repairs, RVMA officials noted one piece of equipment recently received a good report.
“I personally only heard good things about the robotic call system,” RVMA member Lum Adams said. The authority’s call system was used a few weeks ago to inform customers of water conservation efforts during the dry spell. “People really took it to heart.”
Although it was installed several years ago, officials said that RVMA has never really had to utilize the call system.
“We used it the first time for the big water leak,” Adams said.
With customers seemingly receptive to its use, RVMA chairman Allen Dawson noted the importance of having updated contact information for all authority customers.
“We need to send something out in the bills reminding people to update their addresses and phone numbers with the office,” he said.