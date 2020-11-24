NEW BETHLEHEM – An increase in water and sewage rates could be on the table for Redbank Valley Municipal Authority customers in the new year.
At the board’s Nov. 19 meeting — which was held with some members in person and others virtually — RVMA engineer Tom Thompson reported on the authority’s audit of the water and sewage accounts for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“There was a slight deficit of $12,000 between both accounts,” Thompson explained, noting that the audit was used to summarize how the authority’s water and sewer systems performed during the audit period. “That’s pretty close to balancing those funds out.”
In order to balance the budget, Thompson said RVMA could consider a 3 percent increase for regular and bulk water, as well as sewage services. He pointed out, however, that a larger increase would be necessary on the sewage side should the authority choose to separate the revenue acquired from a surcharge paid by New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem customers from the rest of the sewage account.
“The way your sewage rates currently work, you charge a surcharge for New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem to cover the sewer systems in their PENNVEST loans that you took over and inherited,” he said, adding that the audit doesn’t distinguish between general customer revenue and the surcharge revenue from the two communities. “If you keep those monies separate and only dedicate those funds toward payments for the PENNVEST project, which is probably something you should do, you would need a 10 percent increase to cover all the expenditures and balance your budget.”
Thompson explained that the authority first started looking at the budget information and possible rate increases in the spring, but talks “were put on hold” when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“I’m not sure COVID is going away anytime soon,” he said. “There is certainly justification for increasing rates to cover your expenses.”
When asked by authority members when they should start moving on a potential rate increase, Thompson said that was “the million dollar question.”
“I don’t know that there really is a good time to move on it,” he said, urging authority members to use their judgement on whether to enact a rate hike to take effect at the beginning of the year.
RVMA chairman Allen Dawson asked if it would be feasible to do a 3 percent increase now and then implement an additional increase later.
“You could maybe do a 3 percent increase now, and then follow it later with more of an increase next year,” Thompson said, suggesting a second increase could be implemented next July or August depending on how the economy looks.
“We expect your revenues are going to be down this year just because the school wasn’t in session and a lot of your businesses were down,” he continued. “Your expenses didn’t change, so that’s something to factor in as well.”
While no formal action on a rate increase was taken last week, authority members agreed to continue the discussion at their December meeting.
In other business, Thompson also reported that two RVMA projects are continuing to work their way through the state approval process.
According to Thompson, the DEP recently approved the authority’s permit for the replacement of a fine screen at the Grant Street Pump Station. In addition, planning approval was also granted for the installation of a new pump station at Leasure Run, which was damaged in the July 2019 flood.
“Once the permit comes in for the Leasure Run pump station, we’re going to combine those two projects into one PENNVEST application and seek funding for both,” Thompson explained, adding that if everything goes according to plan, work could begin as early as next April.