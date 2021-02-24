NEW BETHLEHEM – Following up on a discussion from last month, officials of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority recently discussed the prioritized equipment needs for the water and sewer systems.
“Allen [Dawson] and I looked at these and prioritized them,” authority member Lum Adams told fellow board members during the group’s Feb. 18 meeting of lists of equipment needs compiled by water plant operator Mike Kundick and sewage plant operator Keith Drayer. The lists were created at the request of RVMA officials in the wake of last month’s meeting where Kundick and Drayer once again raised concerns about the future of the aging equipment at both plants.
After reviewing the list of the water system’s needs, Adams suggested that the board consider working on the valve at the water storage tank in New Bethlehem Cemetery, replacing a valve at the Cottage Hill pump station and repairing ice damage to the intake sluice gate at the dam.
“That’s been kicked down the road for a couple of years,” he said of the damage at the intake.
Following the meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson explained that a new operator for the intake is in the works to be replaced this summer. The valve at the Cottage Hill pump station broke, and a replacement has also been obtained.
“The new valve needs installed, but it is a rather complicated installation,” he said. “[It] will require assistance from a contractor.”
He also said that the composite sampler at the sewage plant is in need of repair or replacement and is currently being looked at.
While he said that he understands the importance of general equipment needs at the plants, board member Steve Greenawalt urged the authority to consider replacing the old water lines in New Bethlehem.
“I think that’s something that needs to be looked at,” he said, questioning why RVMA would keep paying to repair the lines when they actually need to be replaced.
“A lot of the problems I see on this list [are from] bad water lines that need something done with them,” Greenawalt continued, pointing out that Porter Township’s lines were replaced not that long ago. “That’s about the only thing that hasn’t been taken care of.”
Greenawalt added that while customers in New Bethlehem might not like the idea of potentially having to pay more for water to cover the line replacement — as customers in Porter Township are doing — he said installing new lines might actually save the authority from having to raise rates to keep repairing the old water lines.
“That’s something I really think we need to be looking at trying to do,” he said.
Thompson pointed out after the meeting that water line replacement is one of multiple projects the authority plans to seek PENNVEST money for in the near future.
“I don’t exactly know when the authority will apply [for funding],” Thompson said.
In addition to water line replacement, he explained, other potential PENNVEST projects for water include the installation of a new sedimentation device at the water plant, as well as new meters throughout the distribution system. On the waste water treatment side, projects include the completion of a new Leasure Run pump station and the installation of a new influent screen at the Grant Street pump station.
Rounding out the discussion at the meeting, board member Gordon Barrows said that he appreciated the project lists provided by Kundick and Drayer, and pointed out that the key to accomplishing the tasks is proper budgeting.
“The list is a great start, but I think the responsible thing to do is to prioritize and start associating some estimated costs with it,” he said.