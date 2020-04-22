NEW BETHLEHEM – Two recent water line leaks in New Bethlehem and Cottage Hill prompted comments from Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials following an executive session meeting last Thursday.
The New Bethlehem leak, which occurred on April 10, caused water damage to the basement of one home and led to complaints of dirty water from some RVMA customers.
“A four-inch valve on Liberty Street came apart,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said of what caused the leak. “The top portion of the valve is held in by bolts that rusted.”
According to RVMA chairman Allen Dawson, the leak was discovered around 6 a.m. that Friday morning, and work was completed late in the evening that same day.
“They got the plant back up and running the way it’s supposed to be,” he said, noting that there was no known loss of service and no need for a mandatory boil water advisory for local residents. “There was nothing out of whack.”
Dawson praised the efforts of everyone involved for being able to resolve the problem as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“I was pleased with the cooperation of everybody involved,” he said. “The workers, volunteers, fire company and board members all went above and beyond the call of duty.”
“They all worked hard to restore the quality of water the our customers expect,” Dawson added.
Last week’s Cottage Hill leak occurred between Hetrick’s Farm Supply and Kevin Neal Auction Service along Olean Trail.
“That 350-foot section of pipe has leaked at least three times since I’ve been on the board,” Dawson said. He explained that because the line was originally installed on a layer of bedrock, it is prone to punctures.
Although RVMA was able to install a clamp to stop the leak, Dawson said the fix is only temporary. What is needed, he noted, is to replace that 350-foot section with new lines. The project is estimated to cost at least $20,000.
“We’ve probably already spent that much money doing repairs on that line over the years,” he said. “Our goal is to replace that 350-foot section.”
Thompson concurred.
“The authority needs to develop a long-term plan for replacing water lines in New Bethlehem,” he said. “We believe this will take three or four projects to make it manageable, but nothing has been developed yet.”
In other RVMA matters, authority members also noted that debris was cleaned from the water plant intake near the dam on Monday, and the railings were to be installed.
Officials also pointed out that there continues to be a large amount of non-flushable debris appearing in the sewage system.
Customers are urged to be mindful of what is flushed.