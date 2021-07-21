NEW BETHLEHEM – With many water meters at the end of their life expectancy, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority members last week decided to move forward with an application for state funding that could potentially cover the expense of a large portion of meter replacements.
During his report at the authority’s July 15 meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson pointed out that Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) is currently offering a special funding program that would mitigate issues caused by outdated water meters by replacing them with new compliant equipment.
“Because you have older meters that aren’t up to the current code, they are eligible for replacement under this program,” he said, explaining that the authority could either purchase the meters and replace them itself, or apply for the funding which would do both. “We could submit an application and see what happens.”
Since a large number of applications are expected, Thompon said the program will likely be very competitive and the large number of applications will dictate the outcome.
“My guess is that it will not be 100 percent grant funded,” he said, explaining after the meeting that he expects the program to be a grant-loan combination. “But it could be 80 percent grant funded.”
According to Thompson on Tuesday, this is the second time PENNVEST has offered this program, and deadline for the application is Aug. 4.
“For the most part, just about all of the meters in [RVMA’s] system would need to be replaced,” he said, noting that funding allotments could be announced in October. “We can roll the dice and see what we end up with.”
RVMA board members voted to submit an application.
Also during last Thursday’s meeting, RVMA officials briefly discussed whether or not the authority would renew the state-approved lab certification for the sewage treatment plant, which expires at the end of the month.
“Having the lab is nice because if you run a test and don’t like the results, you can rerun the test and figure out what’s going on,” Thompson said, explaining that without a certified lab, the authority would have to send some of its samples to another accredited lab for testing instead of completing it in-house. “Without a certified lab, you can still do the test, but you won’t really know what the reportable test is because you’re sending it out to a lab.”
As a certified lab, Thompson said RVMA only saves around $500 in lab costs and probably nets the same amount in a five-year period. He said that if the certification expires, RVMA’s lab will be suspended but that it can be reinstated later.
“It’s not really a financial issue, but a control operation issue,” he said, noting that the authority could let the lab go into suspension mode and discuss its future certification at a later time. “It doesn’t really hurt you at this point.”
No official action was taken on the matter.
Following up on a presentation on cyber liability from last month’s meeting, RVMA member Gordon Barrows said that after reviewing the options, he doesn’t feel the insurance is a necessary expense at this time.
“It is my professional opinion that the investment in cyber liability insurance is an unnecessary expenditure at this time with respect to our current budget,” he said after the meeting, noting, however, that he recognizes the importance of cyber liability insurance and how it helps protect organizations from data hacks and security breaches. “I just feel those funds are better allocated towards ensuring a reliable backup system.”
Barrows continued that he would work with RVMA office staff and technology vendors to ensure the authority’s backup and security policies are up to date.
No vote on the matter was taken.