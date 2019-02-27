NEW BETHLEHEM – It was business as usual for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority at last Thursday’s meeting, as board members covered a variety of topics including the need to hire a new employee and a water line replacement project in New Bethlehem.
Kicking off the new business portion of the Jan. 21 meeting, board members unanimously accepted the resignation of part-time RVMA office secretary Jennifer Rankin effective Jan. 22.
“It’s been a pleasure working with all of you serving the New Bethlehem community for the last four-and-a-half years,” Rankin wrote in her resignation letter, adding that she would help any way she could with the transition and/or finding and training her replacement.
“Jen has been an asset to the RVMA office and will be greatly missed,” RVMA chairman Allen Dawson added after the meeting, noting that Rankin was leaving to pursue a new employment opportunity. “We want to thank her for time with us and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
According to Dawson on Monday, RVMA officials interviewed two candidates for the position last Thursday.
“They were both top notch candidates,” he noted.
Following an executive session at the meeting, the board reconvened and hired Alicia Kline to fill the newly vacant office position.
Kline will begin her new role with RVMA on Monday, March 4, joining office manager Debbie VanGorder at the authority’s Broad Street, New Bethlehem office.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, Dawson updated his fellow board members on the progress being made to replace an old water line along Hunter Way in New Bethlehem.
“We currently have two quotes for the work,” Dawson said, noting that Bison Construction recently submitted an estimate of $18,400 for the work.
In addition to Bison’s quote, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said following the meeting on Monday that they authority also received a quote from Advanced Contracting that ranged between $60,000 and $80,000 for the project.
“I think Advanced’s cost was higher because they are further from the area and they are busy,” Thompson said. He explained that the authority is required to get three quotes before choosing a contractor to complete the job. “We are in the process of obtaining a third quote from Mortimer Excavating.”
According to Thompson, the project consists of replacing 200 feet of current one-and-a-quarter-inch galvanized water line with two-inch, rust proof plastic piping. The bids included prices for installing the new water line, connecting three service connections and road repair.
If all goes according to plan, Thompson said he expects the work to be completed in April.
Other Business
• Dawson reported that water plant operator Mike Kundick will meet with South Bethlehem Borough officials to see if it would be possible to move three of the borough’s fire hydrants currently located along Route 28 to nearby side alleys.
“South Bethlehem Council is recommending that we move the hydrants,” Dawson explained. “We’ll either be able to move them, or we won’t.”
• RVMA officials agreed to purchase a used Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck at a cost of $9,000.
“One of the pick-ups we have won’t pass inspection,” Dawson said, adding that the new vehicle will be used as a back-up vehicle for the authority employees.
