NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RVMA) customers should expect to see an additional charge on their water bills beginning in the new year.
During their regular meeting Thursday evening, the four present RVMA officials unanimously authorized that a 50-cent per month surcharge for all authority customers be implemented in January to pay for an annual fee mandated by the state Department of Environmental Protection starting in 2019.
“We need to budget for the new fee that is being put on us by DEP,” RVMA chairman Allen Dawson explained during the meeting, noting that the authority will have to make its first payment to the state in June. “Although we are reluctant, we’re going to have to add this charge to the [customers’] bills.”
According to RVMA engineer Tom Thompson of Gannett Fleming, all water systems in the state will be mandated to pay DEP’s new fee, but the government agency provided very little information on why the fee was implemented.
“It’s just a new fee they established for 2019,” Thompson said. “There was really no background or reasoning provided for it.”
Noting that the amount each water authority has to pay is dependent on population, Thompson explained that RVMA’s annual payment will total $4,000.
“Adding 50 cents to each customer’s bill should cover the cost,” he said. He added, however, that surcharge money from RVMA’s approximately 1,000 customers will not garner enough money to cover the authority’s first bill to DEP due June 30. “You can put the money in the general account to pay [DEP’s] bill in June.”
Since the $4,000 annual fee is mandated by the state, board vice-chairman Lum Adams suggested that the authority include a line item on each RVMA customer’s bill to show that the additional 50-cent charge is going to the state and not the local authority.
“I’d like to show on the bill that this isn’t an RVMA price increase,” Adams said, noting that other utility companies provide itemized listings on their customers’ bills. “This is something that is mandated by DEP.”
Board members Eric Johnston and Rolly Miller agreed — board members Lisa Kerle and Gordon Barrows were absent from the voting meeting — and motions to implement the 50-cent charge and add a line item to the bills explaining the fee were approved.
RVMA customers should expect to see the 50-cent charge in the next billing cycle in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.