NEW BETHLEHEM – Individuals and businesses should expect to pay more when purchasing bulk water from the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
At their meeting last Thursday evening, RVMA officials voted to increase the rate of bulk water sold to individuals and businesses directly from the water treatment plant.
“The authority charges water haulers a fee to fill up their tanks at the water treatment plant,” said RVMA engineer Tom Thompson on Friday following the meeting, noting that there’s a hose connection at the plant that is used to fill tanker trucks for those needing bulk water. “Whether it’s 300 gallons, 500 gallons or 1,000 gallons, that’s what the authority sells.”
Discussion about the possible need for an increase arose during the meeting when board member Lum Adams said that a company that builds and services swimming pools contacted the authority about filling their tanker with water to sell to customers.
He noted that this is different from usual requests which typically come from individuals or farmers who are running short on water.
“This is a different situation because it’s a business who’s charging [their customers] for the water,” Adams said, pointing out that as a courtesy from time to time, RVMA helps out farmers or people with streams or shallow wells if additional water is needed. “We charged them $11 for 1,000 gallons of water.”
During the discussion, board member Steve Greenawalt said that while he didn’t disagree that this was a different situation, he wondered whether the authority could distinguish between businesses.
“Can you legally do that?” he asked. “Farmers are a business too.”
RVMA solicitor Andrew Menchyk concurred with Greenawalt.
“As I’m hearing it, that would be discriminating between types of businesses,” he said. He noted, however, that while RVMA could distinguish between residential and commercial entities, it cannot treat two businesses differently.
Discussion then turned to raising the rate uniformly.
Thompson explained that based on the current rate of $11 per 1,000 gallons of water, bulk customers are being charged $1.10 per 100 gallons of water, while RVMA customers are paying $1.50 per 100 gallons. Likewise, he said, the current rate does not cover the cost of the operator required to assist with filling the tank.
“It’s not an automatic system where you don’t need an operator,” he said. “To me, you need a flat charge expense for an hour of [an operator’s] time, plus a usage charge.”
He added that since most of the tanker trucks carry a maximum load of 300 gallons rather than 1,000 gallons, it would make more sense to set the new rate per 100 gallons rather than per 1,000 gallons.
Following the lengthy discussion, the board agreed to implement a flat rate of $3 per 100 gallons. As per Thompson’s suggestion, authority officials also agreed to track the new rate for the first year to see if changes need to be made.