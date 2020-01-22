NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority last week applauded the efforts of New Bethlehem Borough Council to secure a grant to clean debris from Red Bank Creek.
“RVMA is appreciative of the borough’s effort to get money to clear the creek,” RVMA chairman Allen Dawson said Tuesday following the Jan. 16 meeting, noting that any effort to remove the debris will prevent potential problems for the authority.
The debris, which collected in the area where Leasure Run feeds into Red Bank Creek as a result of recent flooding, has been a point of concern for borough and authority officials since it was deposited last July.
Dawson voiced concern about the sewer line that crosses Leasure Run near the debris.
“It [the line] has been broken twice, so any effort the borough makes to clean the debris helps us until we can get a lift station,” he said, adding that RVMA is willing to cooperate any way it can.
Another concern, voiced by RVMA vice chairman Lum Adams during the meeting and further explained by engineer Tom Thompson afterward, is the damage that could come to the intake system when the ice goes out during the spring thaw.
“Since the debris covers over half of the Red Bank Creek, the area downstream will most likely freeze more quickly,” Thompson said. “If the weather were to stay colder, the ice layer could be rather dense, and a spring thaw could carry the ice downstream and damage the authority’s intake.”
New Bethlehem Mayor and RVMA board member Gordon Barrows told fellow authority members that while uncertain about the success of the grant application, the borough is doing everything it can to remedy the situation.
“We’re going to give it our best shot,” he said, noting that he would hopefully have more information following the council’s Jan. 21 meeting.
In other business during last Thursday’s meeting, Dawson reported that RVMA is waiting for further information on a request from Clarion County emergency management officials regarding the possible placement of a 911 communication tower on land owned by RVMA.
“We don’t know a lot of details,” Barrows said. “We need a proposal from them.”
Other Business
• In reorganizing for the new year, board members unanimously approved a motion to maintain the same officers for 2020 — including Dawson, chairman; Adams, vice chairman; Barrows, treasurer; and RVMA office manager Debbie VanGorder, secretary.
• Sewage plant operator Rory Moore again voiced concern about the large amount of non-flushable items that are filtering into and causing problems at the plant.
“It continuously gets worse,” he said, noting that a large clog was recently removed from a pump at the plant.