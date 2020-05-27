NEW BETHLEHEM – The deteriorating condition of water lines in Cottage Hill was once again a recent point of discussion for officials of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
During their regular meeting on May 21 — the first in-person meeting since February — RVMA members discussed the next step in identifying potential problems along the water line, which could include a 350-foot section that runs between Hetrick’s Farm Supply and Kevin Neal Auction Service along Olean Trail.
Authority members have reported multiple leaks along that section of line for several years, including one last month.
“We need to identify where it’s bad,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson told authority members. “I’m going to recommend we start digging.”
According to Thompson following the meeting, RVMA needs to determine where the quality of the pipe has been affected by ground water, which is coming from an unknown source.
“This will require several test pits along the line to see what the backfill material is and the condition of the ground water,” he said, noting that the test pits will be dug by a local contractor. “The outcome is to determine how much of the water line will need to be replaced.”
Since they know that the pipe is bad toward the top, Thompson suggested that RVMA start digging somewhere further down the line to check the condition there.
“If it’s not bad, then we can move halfway between those two points,” Thompson told the board. “That will help us determine how long [the problem area] is.”
If a leak is discovered in the test area section, Thompson said, RVMA will temporarily repair the pipe and move on until the line can be replaced.
“Depending on the length of the water line that would need to be replaced, the authority could seek other funding or borrow funds to complete the work,” he said.
Thompson noted that Cottage Hill customers should not experience any problems with their water during the testing process, but should be notified when the work will take place.
Also during last week’s meeting, Thompson provided a brief update on another RVMA project — the installation of a new pump station across Leasure Run in New Bethlehem.
The existing sewer near the small waterway was damaged in last summer’s flash flood. Although the damage was able to be repaired, Thompson said it is considered to be a “temporary solution.”
“We are currently in the permitting process,” Thompson said of the project following the meeting, explaining that it could be a while until all the necessary permits are received.
He also pointed out that once the permits are completed, the authority could apply for funding to help pay for the project.
“You can’t apply [for a loan] until you get the permit,” he said. “Because of the magnitude of the project, we’re envisioning that we’ll be able to combine it with the fine screen replacement and apply for PENNVEST funding for that.”
In other business, RVMA officials voiced concerns regarding a decrease in revenue since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the schools and businesses closed, we’re just not getting the income like we normally do,” RVMA office manager Debbie VanGorder said.
Although household customers are still paying their bills, RVMA vice president Lum Adams pointed out that the loss of revenue from commercial customers has made it difficult for RVMA to pay its bills.
In order of offset the authority’s list of ever-increasing expenses, Adams said the board may have to consider raising rates in the new year.
“We can’t operate without the right income coming in,” he said, noting that rates haven’t been increased since 2018. “It’s part of doing business. I don’t like to pay more either, but we have to get something to pay the bills.”
No formal action was taken on the matter.