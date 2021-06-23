NEW BETHLEHEM – In a world that seems to be ruled by technology, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials took time last week to consider options for protecting their online accounts from unwanted cyber attacks.
“Cyber attacks are going crazy right now,” Ryan Wells, an insurance broker with the Charles Leach Agency in New Bethlehem, told RVMA board members at their June 17 meeting. “We’re hearing about one almost every day.”
In a presentation outlining insurance that would cover cyber attacks, Wells explained that his company offers first and third party liability coverage for everything from information leaks and E-theft, to data replacement and recovery, social engineering, Ransomware and more.
“Ransomware is a big one,” he said of the malware that threatens to publish personal data or block access until a ransom is paid. “[That] coverage pays the Ransomware if there’s an attack against you, and those do come out a lot.”
Although he pointed out that a “Cyber Peace of Mind” insurance can be purchased for as low as $250 per year, Wells said he didn’t believe the policy offered enough coverage for RVMA.
“It’s less expensive, but it doesn’t cover as much,” he said. “You have a lot of accounts in that system with a lot of information.”
No official action was taken on the matter.
Also during last week’s meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson reported that he recently drafted a new proposed agreement between landlords and their tenants in regards to water and sewage payments.
“For many landlord connections, the landlord pays RVMA for the water used at the premises,” Thompson explained following the meeting, pointing out that in cases where the landlord fails to pay the bill, the authority shuts off the water which in turn forces the tenant to move. “The proposed tenant/landlord agreement would give the landlord the option of having the tenant pay the bill directly to RVMA, while still receiving a duplicate bill to track water usage and payments.”
Thompson said he would send the draft proposal to authority members for review.
Other Business
• Following up from a previous discussion, authority members voted to increase returned check fees from $25 to $35, and lien letter charges from $5 to $25.
The board also recently increased the RVMA late fee from $10 to $15, and added a 25-cent-per-page charge for right-to-know requests.
• Authority chairman Allen Dawson reported that South Bethlehem officials are considering the possibility of using a portion of their American Rescue Plan funding to install new fire hydrants in the borough.
“We’ve been waiting two or three years [for new hydrants],” Dawson said, noting that South Bethlehem is expecting to receive around $44,000 in federal COVID-19 aid.
Thompson reminded RVMA officials that while municipalities can transfer their funding to other entities, they must complete an application with the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) before receiving their projected allotments.
“They’ll get half of [the funding] this year and the other half next year,” he said.