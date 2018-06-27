NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Municipal Authority is in need of a new pick-up truck to replace a service vehicle that has been in use for the last 14 years.
“The truck is badly rusted and the cost of repairs exceeds its value,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson explained on Monday of the authority’s current 2004 GMC pick-up truck.
During the June 21 meeting, RVMA chairman Allen Dawson and vice chairman Lum Adams reported that the floorboards of the current truck are “totally gone” — with only the floor mats covering the holes — and its tires are flat.
“It’s not safe,” Adams said, noting that RVMA employees permanently parked the truck that morning. “We have to decide what we want to do.”
Instead of purchasing a used vehicle as in the past, Thompson said the authority had the option of applying for a federal USDA Rural Development grant that would pay up to approximately 30 percent of the cost of a new truck.
“It would be available to you,” Thompson said. He added, however, that due to the extensive application process and the June 30 end of the federal fiscal year, grant money may not be immediately available. “You would go ahead and purchase the vehicle then be reimbursed.”
According to RVMA officials, the authority received quotes for two brand new four-wheel drive trucks — a Dodge RAM for $23,900 and a Ford F-150 for $24,200 — and were still awaiting a price on third Chevrolet truck. All of the responding dealers were COSTAR approved, so no bid advertisements would be necessary.
Commenting further on the decision to go new rather than buy used, Thompson pointed out that by applying for the grant on a $24,000 vehicle, the authority would receive approximately $7,000.
“The only question is, what kind of used truck would you get for $17,000?” he asked.
RVMA board member Gordon Barrows questioned where the funds would come from to cover the remaining cost of a new truck. Thompson explained that the funding would either have to come in the form of a loan, or from one of the authority’s current accounts.
Adams said that he would only vote in favor of borrowing from the authority if there was a guarantee that the money would be paid back in a timely fashion.
Following the discussion, the board decided to begin the grant application process, but no further action was taken.
“We have to do something,” Adams said. “We need two vehicles down there.”
Also during last week’s meeting, former full-time RVMA sewage plant operator Bruce Neiswonger and RVMA board member Rolly Miller were ratified as part-time employees to assist with general labor items as needed. They were hired at $11 per hour.
