NEW BETHLEHEM – An ongoing issue with unpaid sewage bills in Fairmount City has another local utility service asking the Rebank Valley Municipal Authority (RVMA) for help.
During their regular meeting last Thursday, RVMA officials heard from Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority (HRRMA) chairman Dave Thomas who outlined the situation.
“We have a few people in Fairmount City who are not paying their sewage bills at all,” Thomas explained. He noted that HRRMA currently has multiple customers with outstanding sewage bills, with an additional four to five customers who have never connected to the sewer line. “Some properties refused to hook up. They haven’t paid a tap fee or anything.”
Thomas said that the problem in part lies in the fact that customers in Fairmount City receive services from two different authorities. While their sewage is supplied by HRRMA, their water comes from RVMA.
“We have no way of implementing repercussions [for lack of payment],” Thomas added, pointing to an example of another area authority in a similar situation who has an arrangement with its water supplier to shut off water service to customers with delinquent sewage bills. “I came here to see if we could make an agreement where the water could be shut off to people who don’t pay their sewage bills.”
After some board members questioned the legality of such a measure, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson explained that shutting the water off in cases of unpaid bills is not only legal but often times the only option authorities have in an attempt to collect payments.
“If they [HRRMA] were to create an agreement that you and your solicitor would accept, legally you could enact it and put it into place,” Thompson told RVMA officials. He said that while HRRMA would control who loses water service and when, RVMA would collect the fees associated with turning the water off and back on again. “That would be the repercussion of having an unpaid sewage bill, but you would be doing it on behalf of them.”
Following the brief discussion, RVMA board members asked Thomas to consult solicitors from both authorities to check the legalities involved with the request and to possibly draw up an agreement for consideration.
In other business during the May 16 meeting, RVMA chairman Allen Dawson reported that the authority received a third estimate for the water line replacement along Hunter Way in New Bethlehem. The final quote was from Mortimer’s Excavating Inc. in the amount of $25,370.
After also receiving bids from Bison Construction and Advanced Contracting, authority members awarded the work to the lowest bidder, Bison, in the amount of $18,400.