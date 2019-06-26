NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority heard from their solicitor last Thursday about a proposal from Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority to aid in the collection of outstanding sewage bills on the part of some HRRMA customers.
Last month, RVMA officials heard from HRRMA chairman Dave Thomas who outlined an ongoing issue HRRMA is having with outstanding sewage bills in Fairmount City. With no way of implementing repercussions for lack of payment or failure to hook into the system — since HRRMA customers in Fairmount City receive their water from RVMA — Thomas asked RVMA to consider shutting off water service to customers with delinquent HRRMA sewage bills.
After receiving a proposal from HRRMA, RVMA solicitor Steve French said as long as RVMA officials agree to the terms the written agreement itself is “fine.”
“There’s an indemnity clause in here that holds you harmless for whatever you do,” French told RVMA officials of the agreement. He explained, for example, that if HRRMA mistakenly instructs RVMA to shut off a customer’s service, HRRMA assumes responsibility. “You will not be held responsible if you do that in error.”
Board vice chairman Lum Adams questioned the legality of RVMA discontinuing service for a customer who is in good standing with RVMA but delinquent for HRRMA.
“If a water customer of ours is paying his monthly bill, is it legal for us to turn his water off to force him to pay his sewage bill?” Adams asked.
French said that he had not been instructed to research the legality of the action, but only the legal components of the contract itself.
“I thought this was a done deal,” French said, noting that he was never briefed on the history or facts surrounding HRRMA’s request.
“I’m in this cold. I was told to review this and present it to you,” he continued of the agreement, adding that the board was faced with a philosophical decision. “If you don’t want to do this, don’t do it.”
Adams highlighted the dilemma that arises when two different authorities provide two different services to the same customer.
“I want to treat Hawthorn right, but I also want to treat a good customer right,” Adams said. “I know they have a problem getting people hooked up [to the sewage] but so do we.”
Following an executive session at the end of the meeting, RVMA officials said Monday that they were deferring a decision on the proposal until both authorities’ solicitors had a chance to meet.
In other business during the June 20 meeting, the RVMA board authorized the purchase of a carbon feed system from BissNuss Inc. of Pittsburgh in the amount of $25,900.
“The carbon feed system is available through COSTARS, which means you don’t have to bid out the system itself,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson told authority members. The cost of the equipment and installation is covered as part of an 85 percent matching grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority that the authority was awarded late last year. “This will save you a little bit of money because the contractor won’t mark up on the price.”
As previously reported, RVMA received authorization from DEP last year to proceed with a pilot program to feed carbon into the water system to help with any noticeable taste or odor issues in the finished water.
“If we don’t do something, we could get stinky water like we had,” Adams said, referring to a summer 2017 incident in which many RVMA customers reported foul smelling and tasting water likely caused by algae in the authority’s raw water source.
With an estimated shipping time of six weeks, Thompson said he hoped the carbon feed system would be in place for mandated testing to begin in August.
“We need to give some data to DEP to show what it [the carbon feeder] does,” he said. “But we need dry weather to be able to see how it truly works.”