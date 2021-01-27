NEW BETHLEHEM – It’s a new year and with that comes a new look for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority website.
At the authority’s first meeting of 2021 — which was held last Thursday evening with officials both in-person and online — board member Gordon Barrows reported that his team at TechReady Professionals Inc. recently updated RVMA’s website to better serve its customers.
“During the last several months, the pandemic drastically increased traffic and online ACH usage of the RVMA’s old website,” Barrows explained, noting after the meeting that an upgrade was necessary to keep up with the increased demand for contactless services. “In light of the pandemic, my team has been working with local small businesses and organizations to help enhance their websites to keep business running smoothly.”
According to Barrows, the new website features “a fresh, modern design that works across computers and mobile devices, including phones and tablets.”
“We redesigned everything, made it smoother for folks to be able to use[and] navigate, and improved the ability for them to make electronic payments,” he told fellow board members, pointing out on Monday that the authority accepts all major credit and debit cards through its electronic bill paying program. “RVMA encourages our customers to take advantage of the convenience of ACH services and online bill pay, both offered through our new website.”
In addition to its new look, Barrows said the website has also been tied with RVMA’s Facebook page, which enables the public to receive emergency notifications and announcements from both platforms.
“It’s all integrated into the website to better communicate with our customers,” Barrows said, noting that the website upgrade was donated to the authority by TechReady Professionals. “My team and I are proud to offer these services to our clients and hope RVMA customers enjoy a faster and more reliable experience.”
For more information on RVMA, visit www.RVMAOnline.com or find the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority on Facebook.
“It’s up, it’s live and it’s running,” Barrows said of the newly upgraded website. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to better service the public.”
In other business at the Jan. 21 meeting, sewage plant operator Keith Drayer and water plant operator Mike Kundick once again aired concerns about the aging equipment at both plants.
“You can’t say it’s the new water plant anymore; it’s 12 years old,” Kundick said, noting that much of the equipment inside is in need of repair or obsolete. “It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Kundick also pointed out that repairs to the current system are not cheap.
“It’s not the old water plant,” he said, adding that if things weren’t taken care of the authority may never get ahead of repairs. “It doesn’t take $50 to put a valve in, it takes thousands of dollars.”
In addition to his concern for the physical plant, Kundick suggested that the board seriously consider hiring a third employee for the water plant.
“Trying to run [the plant] with two people, we’re not going to get everything done that needs to be done through the office,” he said. Kundick continued that the board has been told several times by the state and its engineering firm that additional help is needed. “Every time I come here I say...there’s more work coming from the state. It’s more testing, more paperwork. It never ends.”
Board member Steve Greenawalt asked if the installation of electronically-read meters would help curb the ever-increasing workload.
“Would it be more economical to do that so then all the meter readings come right [to the office]?” he asked, noting that it would take the burden off the employees.
Board member Lisa Kerle said that while new meters were a necessity, they didn’t eliminate the need for increasing staff.
“We’re running that plant so under manpower,” she said.
Following the lengthy discussion, board president Allen Dawson said the authority needs to compile a list and prioritize the needs of both the water and sewage systems.
“We have to set aside money in the budget,” he said. “If we don’t use it one year that money stays and we add more the next year, so over time we build it up.”