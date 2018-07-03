NEW BETHLEHEM – In a surprise move last week, the Redbank Valley School Board voted to part ways with superintendent Michael Drzewiecki in a 7-2 vote, with board president Chad Shaffer and newly appointed board member Jason Barnett voting against the motion.
The action came at the end of a nearly four-hour special meeting on Tuesday, June 26 where it was apparent that board members were not aware of pending driving under the influence of alcohol charges against Drzewiecki.
Following a nearly one-and-a-half hour executive session, the board continued the voting portion of the meeting, culminating in the release of Drzewiecki.
During the discussion following the motion to approve the separation agreement and general release of Drzewiecki, effective June 30, Shaffer explained his ensuing no vote, stating that he believed the district received “conflicting advice” regarding the possible violation of school code in relation to the agreement.
“Based on my interpretation of the reading, I will be voting no,” Shaffer told his fellow board members.
In response to his concern, district solicitor William E. Hager III said that as with any legal decision, differing opinions can exist, but he stated his position that the agreement reached did not violate existing school code.
Board members offered no further discussion on the agreement, and referred all additional comments following the meeting to legal counsel. Drzewiecki was not present at last Tuesday’s meeting.
As a result of the agreement struck between Drzewiecki and the district, which was released on Thursday, June 28, Drzewiecki will receive a total cash settlement of $65,547 — which includes compensation for 18.5 unused vacation days at a per diem rate of $435, totaling $8,047.50, and a lump sum payment of $57,500, or one-half of his yearly salary. He also receives full medical, dental and vision care for himself and his family until June 30, 2019, with the option to purchase continued family medical coverage through the district at full premium rate for three additional years.
Both payments will be made within 15 days of Drzewiecki’s resignation date, the settlement states.
Drzewiecki, who has been on family medical leave since April 24, issued a joint statement with the district last week, stating that it was likely that the leave would have to extend through next year.
“Both agreed that the need for continued leadership of the Redbank Valley School District and Mr. Drzewiecki’s long-term family medical needs were best served through the development of this agreement,” the statement reads. “Both expressed a mutual appreciation for each other moving forward and the continued dedication to provide quality learning opportunities for the students of Redbank Valley School.”
Drzewiecki’s current contract with the district was set to expire June 30, 2020.
Despite the action at the board meeting, Hager said last Thursday that the school board was not aware of the DUI charges against Drzewiecki at the time of the vote.
According to court documents filed May 31 with District Judge Patrick Lowrey, Drzewiecki was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident in the early morning hours of Friday, April 27 at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Venango County.
Drzewiecki reportedly arrived at the station just after 3:30 a.m. to pick up his wife who had been arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Police said Drzewiecki became “very hostile” and began lashing out at the officers, stating, “Well this is just awesome. I hope you guys are feeling good about yourselves. You two want to be super cops.”
Drzewiecki then allegedly turned in a threatening manner, pushed out his chest, clenched his fists and told the officers to “go ahead, say something.”
After being told he was free to go, Drzewiecki was reportedly stopped in the parking lot while leaving the station after one of the officers said that he smelled alcohol coming from Drzewiecki.
Although police said they could smell alcohol on his breath and he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, Drzewiecki allegedly denied having anything to drink.
He was unable to perform field sobriety tests successfully and refused a portable breath test, once again denying that he had been drinking, reports state.
Drzewiecki was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to UPMC Northwest Hospital where test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.085 percent.
In related action last Tuesday evening, high school principal Amy Rupp was hired as acting superintendent effective July 1 at $200 per day until an interim superintendent is appointed.
