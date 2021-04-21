CLARION – With the warm spring weather, farmers all across our region are returning to their fields to plant their crops. As part of Rural Roads Safety Week (April 18-24), the Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau wants to remind drivers on rural roads to be extra mindful of farm vehicles using the rural roads to move from field to field.
Jordan Siegel, president of the CVF Farm Bureau, says, “The purpose of Rural Roads Safety Week is to alert drivers that large, slow-moving farm vehicles and equipment are once again traveling on rural roads all across the state. We’re urging motorists to use caution when approaching farm vehicles and be patient if they are delayed.”
Siegel also commented that the biggest problem he sees is that people do not obey the speed limits on rural roads and are often distracted by their cell phones while driving. He personally has had several close calls while operating his farm equipment on the roads.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau reminds motorists that farmers are legally allowed to operate farm equipment on Pennsylvania roads and they must display the Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) Emblem (an orange-colored triangle with a red border) on the rear of all vehicles or equipment that consistently travel at speeds of 25 mph or less.
Keep in mind that if you are driving 55 mph and come upon a tractor moving 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field. Oftentimes, the farmer cannot move aside on a soft shoulder because of the danger of rolling over his equipment.