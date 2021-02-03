RIMERSBURG – The sale of the former Rimersburg Elementary School and its surrounding lands was made final on Friday, Jan. 29, as the deed for the longtime public property was recorded at the Clarion County Courthouse.
The school, which closed after the last school year, was purchased for $100,000 by M&C Real Estate LLC, which operates out of Duncansville, but is operated by two Union School District alumni, Chad Shirey and Matt George.
As the school district pursued the sale over the past year, Shirey had said that plans for the property include converting the former school building into housing for residents age 55 and older. The buyers have also maintained that they will continue to keep the baseball fields and playground areas open to the public, as well as for use by the school district and Little League.
Shirey could not be reached for this story.
In responding to the sale, Union School District Superintendent John Kimmel confirmed that the district’s leadership was on hand to sign the final documents.
“Throughout the sale process, Chad Shirey and Matt George have been very accommodating, and have expressed repeatedly their desire to continue to allow the community to utilize the playground and court areas of the property,” Kimmel said. “They are also working with USD and the Little League to continue to provide access to the ball fields so that our current way of life is not altered by the sale of the property.
“We couldn’t hope for more from anyone looking to purchase the property.”
Kimmel said that although the sale was approved by the school board months ago, issues with the deed to the property stalled the process.
“There was a delay in transfer of the deed because the boundaries of the property were not clearly defined within the written document on file,” he said. “The district needed to work with a survey company to finalize a complete deed for the property which clearly defined the boundaries of the property before the sale could be finalized.”
When the school was closed last year, fourth and fifth grade classrooms were moved to Sligo Elementary School, which now houses kindergarten through fifth grade classes, and the sixth grade classes were moved to an area of Union High School.
The new deed of sale includes a right of first refusal as well as restrictive covenants. If the new owners decide to sell the property, the school district will have the first right to repurchase the playgrounds and ball fields area for fair market value.
The restrictive covenant in the deed prohibits the property for being utilized for any purpose related to education activities for K-12 students, including charter or cyber charter schools.