NEW BETHLEHEM – Santa Claus will be coming to the New Bethlehem area this Saturday, Dec. 12.
Through efforts of the New Bethlehem Fire Co., and help from Ferringer Enterprises, Santa and Mrs. Claus will parade around the New Bethlehem, Fairmount City and Cottage Hill areas beginning at noon on Saturday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joined by their elves and will ride on the back of a tilt-bed truck decorated for Christmas.
“Since we couldn’t have our Snack with Santa this year, we figured we could still have Santa come to town,” fire company president Wayne Livingston said.
The parade through the area will begin at the Miller Medical Center along Route 28, continue along through Fairmount City and down Broad Street in New Bethlehem, where it will then turn north onto Wood Street. The Santa parade will then turn west onto Penn Street and circle around the Cottage Hill area, before returning to travel along Penn Street to Keck Avenue.
Children and families can cheer on Santa as he makes his way through the community.
“We’re going to practice social distancing,” Livingston reminded.