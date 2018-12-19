RIMERSBURG and NEW BETHLEHEM – FedEx makes a lot of deliveries during the holiday season in this area, but none were more special than the one local FedEx driver Dan Mastri made to the Rimersburg and New Bethlehem areas leading up to Christmas.
Mastri, who lives north of Pittsburgh in the Plum community, has been making deliveries in southern Clarion County for parts of the past 11 years, and every day for the last three-and-a-half years.
Last year, he said, he bought some toys which he donated to the toy drive at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg.
“This year, I started buying one toy a week,” he said, with goals of bringing a nice truck full of toys to the drive which helps those in need in the area.
Mastri said he decided to call upon his friends to see if they would help out as well. He had no idea of the outpouring he would receive.
“I knew my friends would give, but people started showing up with bags full of toys and clothes,” he said after he posted the call for action on social media.
The response nearly overwhelmed Mastri’s house, with a spare bedroom piled floor to ceiling with toys and bicycles.
He explained that FedEx allowed him to use his delivery truck to bring the items to Clarion County earlier this month. It took two truck trips to bring all the donations to the area.
In Rimersburg, Mastri coordinated with Shana Stevens who organizes the toy drive at Baker Street Church of God. One truckload of toys was delivered there in time for the toy distribution on Dec. 8.
New Bethlehem Police Department Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. and Officer Dan Clark, along with other volunteers, assisted with unloading the packed truck at the church.
Mastri also worked with the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg, donating toys for their Angel Tree collection. He also gave the library all the children’s books that were received.
In addition, Mastri said that two large bags of baseball gloves were donated, and that any gloves not distributed through the Baker Street toy drive will be donated to the Rimersburg Little League.
In the New Bethlehem area, Mastri worked with both the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and the New Bethlehem Moose to distribute toys to children in need in the Redbank Valley.
All told, Mastri said more than $7,000 in new toys and clothes were donated this year — and he hopes to top that number next year as he plans to make the toy collection an annual tradition.
Mastri marveled at the generosity of his friends in the Pittsburgh area.
“It’s people giving to people they’ve never met, and in towns they’ve never heard of,” he said.
