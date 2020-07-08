NEW BETHLEHEM and RIMERSBURG – Despite all signs to the contrary, groups from two local school districts are making plans to host junior-senior proms.
When it became official that the COVID-19 pandemic was forcing the cancellation of all end of year events for local school districts, a group of parents from the Redbank Valley and Union school districts recently decided to host proms for their respective graduates.
Themed “Rustic Romance in the Valley,” a prom for Redbank Valley juniors and seniors will be held this Friday, July 10, at Trinity Hall in Alcola beginning at 7 p.m. Promenade will be held immediately prior to the prom at the former Andrews’ Estate in New Bethlehem beginning at 5:30 p.m.
According to parent organizers Wendy Heeter and Gretchen Kunselman, a group of parents began making preliminary plans for the event when it became more evident that this year’s school-sponsored prom at Redbank would be canceled.
“We thought that these kids deserved to have a prom,” Kunselman said, noting that many of the girls had already purchased dresses for the dance. “They had already lost out on so much this year, especially the seniors who will not have another chance to go to prom.”
When the school district officially cancelled the prom, the parent planning committee rebooked the site. Using the supplies and decorations that had already been ordered, and with generous donations from Widnoon Soft Serve, Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant and Beamer Enterprises, the next concern for organizers was cost for the attendees.
Remembering that students still had money in their school accounts, senior class president Lauren Smith petitioned the school board to allow students to use the money to cover prom expenses. The board granted the request.
“The money from their accounts will cover the costs for the prom,” Heeter said. “So it won’t cost the students or their dates anything.”
As of late last week, Heeter and Kunselman said that around 50 students were expected to attend the prom which organizers plan to keep as traditional as possible.
“There will be a prom court with the king and queen to be crowned at the promenade and pictures,” Heeter said, noting that Mike Maslar is coming to take pictures.
“It’s definitely been a group effort,” Heeter and Kunselman said as they also expressed thanks to Lisa Kerle, who is hosting the promenade, Trinity Hall for the use of the hall and Key Beverage.
Reflecting on the past few months and the prom efforts taking shape Rebecca Kunselman, a 2020 RVHS graduate and prom attendee, said, “Two months ago, we all thought that we were going back to school and didn’t really think that the prom would be canceled. When it was, everyone was mad and sad since almost everyone had their dresses already. We’re just so excited that we’re having a prom.”
Juniors and seniors from the neighboring Union School District feel much the same way about their away-from-school prom, “An Enchanted Evening,” on July 10 at Fox Farm in Rimersburg beginning at 6 p.m.
Funded by the prom committee as it normally would have been, that is as far as the traditional experience goes.
“This prom will definitely be different,” said prom adviser Nicole Claypoole of this year’s parents and friends sponsored event. She noted that this is the first time in several years that the prom will take place away from the school.
“Union’s prom is always a big deal,” Claypoole said of Union’s annual event. “Students always choose the theme and start to decorate [the gym] a week before.”
With the change in venue, that will all be different this year.
Another change is the traditional motor parade that would begin at the Baker Street Church of God and end at the front of the school where the students enter the prom.
“Promenade will still go on,” Claypoole said. She noted, however, that because of the new venue, students will enter from a balcony while parents view from an open yard.
Unsure as to the number of students who plan to attend, Claypoole reminded attendees that the prom, as always, is open to juniors and seniors, and promises to be a “unique experience.”