CLARION – The leaves are changing color and the Clarion community is once again coming together to celebrate, however this year’s 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival will be much more subdued.
While most events this year are being planned for Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Clarion Mall, downtown Clarion businesses will start things off on Thursday and Friday with sidewalk sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also on Friday, food vendors will be set up at the mall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a corn hole tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sherwin Williams Karaoke Night will be featured Friday evening at the mall from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, sidewalk sales will take place downtown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the mall, the Advanced Disposal Touch-a-Truck event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with the Seven Mountains Media Kids Carnival.
Food vendors will be open at the mall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The annual car show, sponsored by First Enegery, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the mall. A live concert is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the mall.
The evening’s activities will include the First United National Bank Oldies Concert featuring American Pie from 5:30 t o 8:30 p.m. at the mall.
If enough donations are received, the event will be capped off with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
Food vendors at the mall will include Red River Roadhouse, The Meadows Original Frozen Custard, and Fowlers Taffy, Candy/Carmel Apples, Lemonade and Cotton Candy.
Also during the weekend, the Knights of Columbus will host an Italian Sausage Sandwich sale at Clarion Ford from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4. To place an order for curbside service, call (814) 229-6421 or stop by during operating hours.
Additionally, Mechanistic Brewing is planning to have craft vendors and entertainment on Friday, Oct. 2, and Clarion River Brewing will open its beer garden Oct. 2-3.