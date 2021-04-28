SLIGO – With the specter of the global pandemic looming over the area in 2020, many local service agencies found themselves affected. The Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service (SCCAS), based out of Rimersburg, was not immune, experiencing a financial shortfall owing to lack of call volume as individuals avoided going to area hospitals in all but the direst of situations.
Fortunately for the SCCAS, which relies on insurance reimbursement for fiscal sustainability, the community rallied around them. By actively facilitating and contributing to various fundraisers, the residents of southern Clarion County helped see the emergency medical service through their tough financial times, assuring its continued full-service operation.
Noted Shyanne Laskey, SCCAS head chairperson, “The community has been supporting us so much, so we wanted to do something that we could reach out to the community. We wanted something that wasn’t going to cost anything, that the community could come and participate in. An appreciation for everything they’ve done for us.”
With the idea of thanking the community in mind, the SCCAS organized its first “Blessing of the Riders,” scheduled for Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sligo. The blessing itself is scheduled for noon.{/span}
“It’s open to anybody, it’s free to the community. ATV riders, UTV riders, motorcyclists, bicycle riders. We’re going to have a mass blessing provided by Hope Rising Church Pastor Harry Hoff (Clarion) and Pastor Dale Gallo of New Athens Church of God of Prophecy (Rimersburg),” said Laskey.
“They’ll (the pastors) then go to each individual rider and bless the rider and give them a little sticker we had printed. Since we’re in Sligo, it’s a little Shamrock that says ‘Blessed in 2021.’”
Added Pastor Hoff, “My goal and purpose is to bless them (the riders); I want to pray over them. Let them know that they’re cared for, that they’re loved, and that they have a great purpose.
“There are a bunch of churches who will be attending and the service is interdenominational. It’s an awesome opportunity for the community to surround a group of people and their families.”
In addition to the blessing, other activities will be taking place along Madison Street.
“We kind of opened the event up to any organization that wanted to come out and participate. Give them the opportunity to raise some funds for their groups,” Laskey reported.
“With all the precautions and everything that we have to take, it had to be outside. We’re shutting down quite a long stretch of Madison Street so that we can have distance between each of the different groups and different people.”
A number of local civic and service organizations, including the SCCAS, will be setting up booths between Sherman and Taylor streets selling various items, including raffle tickets and assorted foods, to raise funds to support their endeavors. Laskey also hopes a DJ will be on hand to play music throughout the day.
Elaborated Laskey, “It’s kind of an all-in-one event. We have all these other events going on in the background. If there is something people are looking for, maybe they can find it with one of our vendors and help support some other things in the area.”
In addition to thanking the community, Laskey also sees the event as a way of giving people something to do that will lift their spirits.
“Working in EMS we have seen the toll in mental health that the whole quarantine and COVID and everything has taken in our area. We’re (the southern Clarion County area) fairly small and don’t have a lot of stuff going on out here, so whenever they canceled our (community) events, everything last year, not being able to socialize, we were seeing an increase in depression and other issues,” she noted.
“Now with the restrictions and everything easing up, we wanted to do something to get people out and active and involved in the community again. I thought this would be a great way to go ahead and bring members of the community together with a really nice event.”
More than anything, however, Laskey hopes the “Blessing of the Riders” demonstrates the sense of gratitude the SCCAS has for the community it serves and the assistance it received.
Relayed Laskey, “We were so fortunate with the outpouring of support we had from our community. The message we want to convey is ‘thank you.’ Thank you to everybody. Thank you to the community members who pulled together. Thank you to the businesses that sent in donations and supported us.
“Now we are solvent, we are doing very well. That wouldn’t have been the case if we wouldn’t have had the support we had when we needed it.”