NEW BETHLEHEM – As a prelude to next week’s primary election, the candidates vying for the two seats on the Redbank Valley School Board for Region III met Monday night in an online forum sponsored by the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters and the Redbank Valley Education Association, with help from TechReady Professionals.
Current board members, Linda Ferringer (D/R) and Carrie Adams (D/R), were joined by Heidi Byers (D/R) and Dr. John Kimmel (R) to field questions posed by moderators and booster representatives Matt Darr and Blane Gold. A fifth candidate, Clay Kennemuth (D/R), was not able to attend, but provided written responses to some of the questions that were shared during the event.
Region III includes Hawthorn Borough and Redbank Township in Clarion County, and Redbank Township in Armstrong County.
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, attention turned immediately to Kimmel, who also serves as superintendent for the Union School District. Responding to a question regarding a potential conflict of interest if elected to the Redbank Valley Board, Kimmel said that there was none.
“I understand the situations where I would have to abstain from a vote,”he said. “In that situation, I would be very clear that I would have to abstain from a certain decision.”
Kimmel said that he heard that some folks thought that maybe his run for school board was a way to get a foot in the door for the superintendent position at Redbank.
“I could not even apply for the position during the term that I would be elected for,” he pointed out.
“I feel it puts me in a unique position that I can see what other districts are doing to solve problems,” Kimmel continued of why he chose to run for school board. “It gives me some creative ideas as far as what people are doing in other districts, and I could bring some of that back to Redbank Valley as well.”
The candidates then turned their attention to what they hope to accomplish by their continued or newly elected service on the board.
Adams said that her concern was finding ways to rebuild upon the education students lost during the COVID shutdown.
“That’s very important to me, [and] it’s disheartening to know that there are some who aren’t going to graduate this year,” she said, urging any students having difficulty to reach out to the school. “That is my absolute priority, get these kids through school and get them ready to start a life and a career.”
Byers also focused on educational needs related to the pandemic, and how the district might work with students and parents in the future.
“We do have the technology and they do learn in different ways, but that isn’t going to be effective for all students either,” she said, noting that, as a parent of four, she can offer feedback on how approaches or decisions are affecting students. “I think my number one objective is just to be able to communicate how things are working out in real time, how they are affecting the kids.”
Making a similar case for the need to focus on COVID-related after-effects on education, Ferringer included a concern for the budget.
“I think if we could advance our ability with technology, some of the kids that we have who are in cyber schools or charter schools that are outside of Redbank Valley could be decreased [giving us] more money to spend on other things,” she said, pointing out that Redbank’s is spending close to $600,000 for tuition to outside cyber and charger schools. “[That] is a tremendous amount in a budget the size of Redbank’s.”
Kimmel also highlighted academics as his primary objective.
“It seems like most often when you get into the midst of board meetings, there’s an inordinate amount of time that focuses on athletics and everything that surrounds athletics,” he said, pointing out, however, that he doesn’t devalue the importance of athletics in the scheme of things. “I think they’re fantastic in helping students to learn leadership skills and help them create those friendships with other students, but not at the expense of academic programs.”
He, too, mentioned the need for fiscal responsibility.
Kennemuth, again by written statement, identified three items of concern. He highlighted the need to “eliminate pay-to-play, look at how we budget and make sure we have a balanced budget, and he would like to change how we educate the students — get more into the tech part of it, specifically STEM.”
Regarding pay-to-play, the 15 percent fee required of all booster and support groups involved with extracurriculars, the need for an athletic trainer and the possibility of co-opting sports programs with other districts, all four candidates voiced similar positions. All agreed that the fees should be eliminated or covered in another way, citing that the revenue generated will not balance the district’s budget.
They also said that an athletic trainer should be on hand. Adams and Ferringer pointed out that the position has been advertised and remains vacant after two years. Likewise, they all said that co-oping sports with other schools should be considered as the need within individual programs arises.
Darr asked the candidates whether they supported last year’s failed ballot referendum, about their willingness to support a future referendum and whether taxes should be raised to the index level yearly to help with budget concerns.
Here, the candidates were split, with Adams voicing support for all three and Ferringer saying that she supported the original referendum and raising taxes, but would need to see a new referendum before offering a blanket support or rejection of the measure.
Byers was against the original referendum and was hesitant about raising taxes to help with revenue. Kimmel also voiced opposition to the original referendum but was in favor of raising taxes to the index each year. Kennemuth said that while he was opposed to the referendum, he is in favor of raising taxes to the index as needed.
A video of the full candidate forum from Monday is available to view on the RedbankValley.org Facebook page.
A similar online forum for candidates from the district’s other two regions — including Brent Wile (D/R), Region I; and Darren Bain (D/R) and Mitch Blose (D/R), Region II — will be live-streamed on the RedbankValley.org Facebook page on Sunday, May 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.