NEW BETHLEHEM and RIMERSBURG – It appears as if it will be a little while longer until local schools resume in-person classes, as both Redbank Valley and Union school districts have extended their remote learning in light of surging COVID-19 numbers.
With both districts going remote last week leading into the Thanksgiving holiday, Redbank announced that remote education would be extended at least through Dec. 8, with return to face-to-face instruction on Dec. 9. That return date will be discussed at the Redbank Valley School Board’s Dec. 7 meeting.
Union, which had been expecting to return from remote today (Wednesday), announced Tuesday afternoon that due to staffing shortages, remote education would be extended through the end of December.
Union superintendent John Kimmel’s message on Tuesday notes that “several additional staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined due to symptoms, or were quarantined due to close contact with a positive individual. Therefore, through a detailed analysis of our staffing capabilities, information from local hospitals related to their current capacity, and out of an abundance of caution for our students, Union School District will need to continue with remote educational services through the end of the calendar year.”
“We realize the hardship that moving to remote education places upon the families in our community, and it is our sincerest desire to move back to in-person education as soon as it is feasible to do so,” Kimmel said. “However, with the daily uncertainty of staffing ability, continued rise in local cases, and the strain on our local healthcare system, we have reached the point in which we have no choice but to continue with remote services for the immediate future to allow for parents to plan for childcare and to provide for the safety of our students and staff.”
School districts in the state were also required by Monday to submit documentation to the state regarding their status of in-person vs. remote learning.
“All school districts were notified that they need to sign an attestation ensuring implementation of mitigation efforts by Nov. 30,” Kimmel explained. “Schools failing to sign the attestation will be mandated to move to full remote educational services. However, the message from [Pennsylvania Department of Health] Secretary Levine stated that all school districts were mandated to sign the attestation, no matter their mode of instruction.”
Kimmel said that in reviewing the documentation provided by the state, he found “very few changes to operational procedures as listed in the new order.”
“It appears on the surface to be an order for schools to more strictly enforce many of the mandates which have already been in place such as requiring all students and staff members to wear their masks/face coverings consistently, as well as to better maintain social distancing as feasible,” Kimmel said. “The newest order does provide greater restriction on the types of face coverings which are acceptable, and it also requires schools to provide signage to remind everyone of the mandates.”
Kimmel said that the Union School Board set a course of action at their Nov. 12 work session that focusses on keeping students in the school buildings.
“In listening to conflicting guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Health and the Governor, our leaders do not provide clear direction for local school districts,” Kimmel maintained. “PDE has stated that they recommend schools move to remote instruction when a county is in ‘substantial’ status for two consecutive weeks. The CDC released information stating that schools are safer for our students than the surrounding communities and that students should be in school. The Department of Health states that it should be a local decision, but that certain protocols should be in place to remain operational. The Governor signed a statement along with several other state governors from the northeast stating that students should remain physically in schools.
“Therefore, our board of directors has agreed that schools present one of the safest environments for our students both from a health/medical perspective as well as an environmental one,” he continued. “As such, Union School District does plan to continue in-person educational services provided we have sufficient staff to do so.
“We will, however, be strictly enforcing the new mandates to ensure that we can remain operational, as it is our goal to be able to provide parents with the choice to either send their children to school or to have them educated remotely.”
At Redbank Valley, with a majority of school board members in favor of sticking to remote learning while local counties are classified as “substantial” with regard to COVID-19 cases, a different approach is being taken.
“As of Nov. 30, the district has submitted the state required ‘attestation’ form,” Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said, noting that the district’s choice is to go fully remote until the counties in which the district is located are no longer experiencing “substantial” disease transmission for two consecutive weeks. “The mode of instruction indicated on this form is reflective of our current state in which we are providing remote instruction to all of our students.”
Mastillo added that the district “will discuss the county status of ‘substantial’ and how it impacts the district’s plans moving forward. This will be a topic at the Dec. 7 board meeting.”
He noted that the state’s “attestation does create some obstacles that will need to be reviewed.”
Mastillo also explained that moving forward, districts can resubmit the form to the state to indicate a change in their instructional mode.