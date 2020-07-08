NEW BETHLEHEM – During the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closure of area public schools, many area schools continued to find ways to feed students.
Here is a look back at what the Redbank Valley and Union school districts were able to do in order to provide meals for the area’s children:
Redbank Valley School District
Redbank Valley School District officials said they’ve had a great response to the student food program during the COVID-19 shutdown of area schools.
“We are offering meals five days a week and have served just under 32,000 meals since we started on March 19,” Redbank cafeteria director David Reitz said, noting that approximately 125 cars pull up at the high school each day for food pickups. “Our daily average for April was 340 meals and for May we are averaging 368 per day, with multiple days over 400. And on one day we were able to serve 504 children!”
Reitz said staff arrives in the morning to put together bags with today’s lunch and tomorrow’s breakfast.
“We serve at the front of the high school, and when a car pulls up, we hand them the appropriate amount of bags,” Reitz said. “A lot of days we have been wheeling the food warmer to the sidewalk and serving hot food — chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, chicken nuggets, hot dogs, etc. — not just cold sandwiches and wraps.”
Reitz said support and appreciation from the community “has been overwhelming at times.”
“Several times, lunch for the workers has been brought in and the delivery person just says, ‘Someone called in and wanted to feed you guys,’” he said. “The teachers took a collection and catered a lunch for us, Joe’s [Pizzeria] donated food, Zack’s and Burger King have all been here and dropped off. Plus we get countless ‘thank you’ each day from parents and children.”
Union School District
The meal program at Union School District has been one of the highlights of these challenging times, Union superintendent John Kimmel said.
“Our cafeteria staff has worked very hard each and every week to provide meals for our students,” Kimmel explained. “Since the beginning of our school closure, our cafeteria staff continued to work when many other district employees were not allowed to report to the buildings.”
The superintendent said that when developing the plan of how to provide meals for students, the district looked at the safety of staff, students and parents, “while also providing meals to help sustain families.”
“To do this, we settled on the approach of providing a week’s worth of food during a single pick-up day each week,” Kimmel said. “This process helped to lessen the amount of time that staff needed to be in the buildings, contact between staff and families, and also limited the burden on families to report to the school.”
Kimmel said that each week on Mondays, Union has had parents report to the school between 2 and 3 p.m. for food pick up.
“We also provided delivery service to limited families who did not have transportation available to report to the school,” Kimmel said. “Using the school van, Mr. Cyphert (school technology specialist) and I have provided delivery service to 18 families during this time. These families represented 36 students total.”
In total, food service has been provided for more than 150 students, which has included children in the local Head Start programs as well.
“From the very beginning, our staff members were anxious about being able to provide meals to our students and never expressed a concern for their own health and safety,” Kimmel said. “Likewise, Mr. Cyphert reports faithfully each Monday to help with packing up the van and riding the routes for delivery. Our custodial maintenance staff have helped to ensure the facilities are clean, we have available PPE, and the van has been ready for deliveries. Although all of these dedicated individuals could have easily thought of themselves first, they chose to think of others which is one of the many reasons that I am very proud to be a part of the Union School District Family.”